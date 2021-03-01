RAPID CITY — Wrestlers from Spearfish, Lead-Deadwood, Belle Fourche, Sturgis Brown, and Newell completed their seasons at the state tournament, held at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.
Spearfish, Belle Fourche, and Sturgis Brown were part of the Class A field. Lead-Deadwood and Newell competed in Class B.
Highlights for area wrestlers follow.
Spearfish
113 pounds: Josh Hoffman 4-1 record, third place. He defeated Harrisburg’s Carter Ratcliffe 9-4 in his final match.
120: John Jeffery 0-2.
132: Aiden Kracht 1-2.
145: Oakley Blakeman 1-2.
152: Bailey Badwound 4-2, fourth. He dropped a 2-1 decision to Beresford-Alcester-Hudson’s Logan Serck in his final match.
195: Mason Schlup 0-2.
Girls’ A 112: Maraia Kruske 3-0, first. She pinned Spearfish’s Shea Irion in 5 minutes 56 seconds of her final match.
Girls’ A 112: Ellie Jeffery 0-3, eighth. She dropped a 7-6 decision to Cheyenne-Eagle Butte/Dupree’s Eulayla Maynard in her final match.
Girls’ A 112: Madelynn Schlup 1-3, sixth. She was pinned by Douglas’ Taylor Lindstrom in 2 minutes 13 seconds of her final match.
Girls’ A 112: Shea Irion 2-1, second. She was pinned by Spearfish’s Mariah Kruske in 5 minutes 56 seconds of her final match.
Girls’ A 131: Sydney Badwound 0-2, seventh.
Girls’ A 143: Taylor Graveman 3-0, first. She pinned Pierre’s Hattie Baldwin in 1 minute 17 seconds of her final match.
Belle Fourche
106 pounds: Riley Dighton 0-2 record.
132: Hunter Quenzer 0-2.
138: Thomas McCoy 0-2.
170: Gunner Geib 0-2.
182: Cade Bickerdyke 0-2.
220: Brooks Clooten 0-2.
285: Aiken Crowley 0-2.
Girls’ A 124: Hailey Rodriguez 2-2, fourth place. She dropped a 7-5 decision to Rapid City Stevens’ Celeste Katcheak in her final match.
Sturgis Brown
106 pounds: Korbin Osborn 3-3 record, sixth place. He dropped a 12-4 decision to Brookings’ Nolan Miles in his final match.
113: Beau Peters 1-2.
120: Maverick Simons 2-3, eighth. He dropped a 3-0 decision to Sioux Falls O’Gorman’s Keenan Sheridan in his final match.
126: Logan DeSersa 4-2, fifth. He defeated Beresford/Alcester-Hudson’s Jovey Christensen 9-8 in his final match.
132: Kelton Olson 4-1, third. He defeated Pierre’s Kahlor Hindman 5-3 in his final match.
138: Perry Ketelsen 3-3, sixth. He dropped a 2-1 decision to Rapid City Stevens’ Corter Doney in his final match.
152: Harrison Good 1-2.
160: Wren Jacobs 4-0, first. He defeated Brandon Valley’s Isaac Klinkhammer 4-2 in overtime of his final match.
170: Reese Jacobs 4-0, first. He defeated Watertown’s Lexan Thorson 5-3 in his final match.
182: Robert Merwin 1-2.
195: Aiden Werlinger 0-2.
220: Zak Juelfs 0-2.
285: Buck Fickbohm 1-2.
Girls’ A 124: Brooklyn Brant 2-2, fifth place. She pinned Rapid City Central’s Erika Roth in 1 minute 54 seconds of her final match.
Girls’ A 143: Abbie Culver 1-2, seventh. She pinned Aberdeen Central’s Clare Moe in 2 minutes 4 seconds of her final match.
Girls’ A 143: Madison Snyder 2-2, fifth. She defeated Huron’s Htee Htoo 6-2 in her final match.
Lead-Deadwood
120 pounds: Jacob Harris 0-2 record.
170: Cody Rakow 3-2, fifth place. He defeated Burke-Gregory’s Tucker Even 9-3 in his final match.
285: Carter Estes 0-2.
Girls’ B 160: Trinity Zopp 3-1, third. She pinned Canton’s Kieonna Smith in 2 minutes 1 second of her final match.
Newell
138 pounds: Chase VanDerBoom 1-2 record.
195: Caleb McGregor 3-2, fourth. He dropped a 3-0 decision to Kimball-White Lake/Platte-Geddes’ Levi Nightingale in his final match.
