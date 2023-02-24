RAPID CITY — Area results from Thursday’s first day of the state wrestling tournament at The Monument’s Summit Arena follow.
Spearfish, Lead-Deadwood, Belle Fourche, Sturgis Brown, and Newell wrestlers are competing for top honors in the tournament’s individual portion.
BOYS’ DIVISION
Spearfish, Class A
120 pounds: John Jeffery pinned Riley Schmidt (Rapid City Central) in 1 minute 38 seconds, lost to Tegan Zebroski (Sturgis Brown) 7-5, def. Turner Gordon (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 9-1.
126: Parker Graveman lost to Weston Everson (Watertown) 3-0, pinned Ramsey Williams (Lennox) in 4 minutes 3 seconds, lost to Dee Daniels (Sturgis Brown) 5-2.
132: Dagoberto Rodriguez was pinned by Beau Peters (Sturgis Brown) in 2 minutes 48 seconds, was pinned by Joe Juenger (Rapid City Stevens) in 3:29.
145: Aiden Kracht was pinned by Chandler Carda (West Central) in 1 minute 17 seconds, def. Padraig Fulton (Vermillion) 11-2, was pinned by Wyatt Stuntebeck (Tea Area) in 3:24.
160: Jacob Ellingson lost to Justin Zirpel (West Central) 13-3, lost to Zhoel Irion (Sturgis Brown) 6-3.
170: Mason Schlup was pinned by Trey Lewis (Pierre) in 2 minutes 59 seconds, pinned Joseph Tunge (Sioux Falls Lincoln) in 3:22, was pinned by Lane Knutson (Sioux Falls Washington) in 4:10.
220: Asher Peil was pinned by Abraham Myers (Sioux Falls Washington) in 48 seconds, was pinned by Aaron Larson (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson) in 3 minutes 8 seconds.
Sturgis Brown, Class A
106 pounds: Korbin Bunch def. Damian Janish (Yankton) 17-0, lost to Tate Helmbolt (Brookings) 7-2, pinned Logan Tyndall (Belle Fourche) in 2 minutes 32 seconds.
113: Teryn Zebroski pinned Toarin Humble (Belle Fourche) in 1 minute 27 seconds, pinned Tyler Woodring (Tea Area) in 5:27.
120: Tegan Zebroski def. Carson Wolf (Madison) 11-6, def. John Jeffery (Spearfish) 7-5.
126: Dee Daniels def. Lincoln Houska (Pierre) 6-0, was pinned by Rayden Zens (Aberdeen Central) in 5 minutes 41 seconds, def. Parker Graveman (Spearfish) in 4:03.
132: Beau Peters pinned Dagoberto Rodriguez (Spearfish) in 2 minutes 48 seconds, pinned Holden Hight (Sioux Falls O’Gorman) in 1:34.
138: Thayne Elshere pinned Brayden Voorhees (Rapid City Stevens) in 3 minutes 0 seconds, lost to Riley Dighton (Belle Fourche) 7-5.
145: Kalvin Ketelsen lost to Chase Carda (Pierre) 11-5, def. Brayden Christensen (Milbank) 6-2, def. Teegan Stauffacher (Harrisburg) 6-3.
152: Dawson Inhofer was pinned by Lucas Chamberlin (Pierre) in 2 minutes 47 seconds, def. Elias Biegler (Aberdeen Central) 4-2, lost to Austin Eimers (Tea Area) 5-4.
160: Zhoel Irion was pinned by Peyton Fridrich (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson) in 4 minutes 51 seconds, def. Jacob Ellingson (Spearfish) 6-3, lost to Gavin Chapman (Brandon Valley) 7-3.
170: Preston Ray lost to Soren Aadland (Harrisburg) 7-0, def. Ayden Gisi (Aberdeen Central) 3-1, lost to Israel Caldron (Brookings) 13-7.
182: Reese Jacobs pinned Morgan Sandal (Douglas/Rapid City Christian) in 1 minute 46 seconds, def. Jackson Maag (Watertown) 16-0.
195: Aiden Werlinger pinned Jesse Schneck (Milbank) in 57 seconds, def. Ayden Kellogg (Rapid City Stevens) 7-1.
220: Zak Juelfs pinned Lucas Tonsager (Belle Fourche) in 3 minutes 10 seconds, def. Aiden Schroeder (Harrisburg) 7-1.
285: Dakarai Osborne lost to Bryan Ramirez (Huron) 6-1 in sudden victory, def. Lucas Giersberg (Douglas/Rapid City Christian) 5-2, was pinned by Elliott Renville (Sioux Falls Lincon) in 39 seconds.
Belle Fourche, Class A
106 pounds: Logan Tyndall was pinned by Aidan Wells (Sioux Falls Jefferson) in 3 minutes 44 seconds, def. Griffin Felder (Harrisburg) 7-0, was pinned by Korbin Bunch (Sturgis Brown) in 2:32.
113: Toarin Humble was pinned by Teryn Zebroski (Sturgis Brown) in 1 minute 27 seconds, was pinned by Jacob Milliron (Brookings) in 3:28.
138: Riley Dighton pinned Tripp Schrempp (Cheyenne-Eagle Butte) in 2 minutes 39 seconds, def. Thayne Elshere (Sturgis Brown) 7-5.
152: Thomas McCoy lost to Austin Eimers (Tea Area) by injury default, lost to Robert Watkins (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson) by forfeit.
220: Lucas Tonsager was pinned by Zak Juelfs (Sturgis Brown) in 3 minutes 10 seconds, def. Edly Amaro (Yankton) 5-1, was pinned by Elijah Boutchee (Pierre) in 2 minutes 2 seconds.
Lead-Deadwood, Class B
120 pounds: Drew Janke pinned Greyson Nielson (Kingsbury County) in 5 minutes 3 seconds, lost to Karstyn Lhotak (Wagner) 16-0, pinned Finley McConniel (Marion-Freeman) in 1:26.
138: Mekhi Hayes was pinned by Christian Ehresmann (Groton Area) in 2 minutes 28 seconds, was pinned by Brody Dybvig (Tri-Valley) in 4:25.
145: Miles Renner def. Jack Even (Parkston) 4-3, was pinned by Ayson Rice (Canton) in 29 seconds, pinned Chase Chambers (Clark-Willow Lake) in 1 minute 38 seconds.
182: Ethan Hess was pinned by Tate Hoffman (Miller/Highmore-Harrold) in 1 minute 44 seconds, lost to Justin Rorhbach (Ipswich/Bowdle) 13-8.
220: Dylan Meade was pinned by Levi Wieman (Parkston) in 2 minutes 26 seconds, was pinned by Chase McGillivary (Redfield) in 2:29.
Newell, Class B
285 pounds: Colton Niles def. Derek Fenenga (Winner Area) 8-2, was pinned by Austin Hoiten (McCook Central-Montrose) in 59 seconds, pinned Dalton Deffenbaugh (Kimball-White Lake) in 2 minutes 13 seconds.
GIRLS’ DIVISION
Spearfish
106 pounds: Maraia Kruske pinned Hannah Jensen (Dell Rapids) in 48 seconds, pinned Kyra Vandenberg (Belle Fourche) in 1:10, def. Mary-Kathe Joseph (Brandon Valley) 3-1 in sudden victory.
113: Madelynn Schlup pinned Kanyn Padden (Harding County) in 5 minutes 16 seconds, was pinned by Brooklyn Baird (Sturgis Brown) in 2:49, pinned Jocelyn Thoms (Lennox) in 3:00, was pinned by Dani Batchelor (Clark-Willow Lake) in 1:29.
126: Mathilde Matsuda was pinned by Peyton Hellmann (Bon Homme-Scotland) in 34 seconds, def. Ciara Birds Head (Hot Springs) 7-0, was pinned by Alexa Swaney (Belle Fourche) in 1 minute 35 seconds.
132: Taylor Graveman pinned Bailey Credeur (Dell Rapids) in 40 seconds, pinned Reese Olson (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson) in 40 seconds, def. Johanna Steinlicht (Brookings) 11-0.
154: Jayden Werlinger lost to Hattie Baldwin (Pierre) 9-6, pinned Deshawnegh Iron Cloud (Little Wound) in 3 minutes 39 seconds, was pinned by Jordan Waln (Lakota Tech) in 1:53.
170: Marlee Heltzel lost to Paytan Waterman (Sioux Falls Roosevelt) 8-4, def. Keely Mogan-Frankfort (Hot Springs) 5-0, def. Bella Morteo (Rapid City Stevens) 1-0, was pinned by Brianna Johnson (Tea Area) in 20 seconds.
Belle Fourche
106 pounds: Kyra Vandenberg pinned Essah Syverson (Custer) in 1 minute 37 seconds, was pinned by Maraia Kruske (Spearfish) in 1:10, def. Eulayla Maynard (Cheyenne-Eagle Butte) 10-8 in sudden victory 1, lost to Olivia Anderson (Watertown) 5-1.
113: Hailey Rodriguez pinned Susu Kamara (Harrisburg) in 5 minutes 39 seconds, lost to Sara Schroder (Canton) 7-1, def. Kenzie Scott (Dakota Valley) 4-3, lost to Lexie Hillmer (Pierre) 1-0.
126: Alexa Swaney def. Emily Hyde (Rapid City Central) by forfeit, was pinned by Cateri Yellow Hawk (Sully Buttes) in 5 minutes 4 seconds, pinned Mathilde Matsuda (Spearfish) in 1:35, was pinned by Htee Htoo (Huron) in 1:57.
142: Izzabella Ramos was pinned by Abbigail Lewis (Pierre) in 3 minutes 6 seconds, lost to Emerson Skuodas (Harrisburg) 8-6.
Sturgis Brown
113 pounds: Brooklyn Baird pinned Brandy Marshall (Lakota Tech) in 2 minutes 27 seconds, pinned Madelynn Schlup (Spearfish) in 2:49, pinned Madyson Gillen (Aberdeen Central) in 5:40.
120: Brooklyn Brant lost to Jayrn Warejcka (Canton) 9-5, lost to Shelbie Brehm (Rapid City Stevens) 3-0.
126: Madison Snyder pinned Jaclyn Kyte (Yankton) in 1 minute 36 seconds, def. Htee Htoo (Huron) 10-4, lost to Cateri Yellow Hawk (Sully Buttes) 8-3.
