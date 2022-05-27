State track meet underway

SIOUX FALLS — Track athletes from Spearfish, Belle Fourche, Sturgis Brown, and Newell earned top-eight honors as the state meet completed its first day Thursday at Howard Wood Field. A total of six entries from those schools earned top-eight podium finishes.
Belle Fourche’s Mataya Ward earned third place in the Class A girls’ triple jump. Her top effort spanned 34 feet 6.75 inches.
Spearfish emerged with a fourth-place finish in the Class AA girls’ 4x800-meter relay. Peyton VanDeest, Madie Donovan, Tessa Lucas, and Josie Tobin combined for a time of 9 minutes 34.72 seconds.
Gretchen Adamski represented Spearfish in the Class AA girls’ pole vault. A height of 10 feet 6 inches enabled her to tie for fourth place.
Sturgis Brown earned fifth-place honors in the Class AA girls’ 4x800-meter relay. The quartet of Iris Zylstra, Lucy Hamer, Paige Willnerd, and Novali Dinkins turned in a time of 9 minutes 39.05 seconds.
Newell’s Sarah Erk tied for sixth place in the Class B girls’ high jump. She cleared the bar at 4 feet 10 inches.
A Sturgis Brown quartet finished eighth in the Class AA boys’ 4x800-meter relay. Ray Henderson, Deron Graf, Morgan Papenfuss, and Owen Koontz combined for a time of 8 minutes 25.54 seconds.
Sioux Falls Jefferson leads the Class AA boys’ team standings at 25 points. Aberdeen Central is second with 17 points, with Sturgis Brown 14th at one point.
The Class AA girls’ team standings find Sioux Falls O’Gorman leading with 28.5 points. Brandon Valley is second at 20 points, with Spearfish fifth at 9.5 points and Sturgis Brown tied for ninth with four points.
Sioux Valley leads the class A girls’ team standings at 14 points, with Sioux Falls Christian second at 10 points. Belle Fourche is tied for fifth place with six points.
Lennox and Custer are tied for the Class A boys’ team lead; each has 11 points. Sioux Falls Christian, Madison, and Sanborn Central-Woonsocket are each tied for third with 10 points.
Class B boys’ team standings find Lemmon holding first place at 15.25 points. Freeman Academy-Marion, Wall, and Timber Lake are tied for second with 10 points apiece.
Three squads — Colman-Egan, Estelline-Hendricks, and Arlington — share the first-day class B girls’ team standings at 10 points apiece. Newell is 20th at 1.2 points.
Event winners from Thursday are listed. Visit the sdpb.org website for complete results.
CLASS AA GIRLS
4x800-meter relay
1 Brandon Valley 9 minutes 15.93 seconds.
Pole vault
1 Bethany Dybdahl (Brandon Valley) 11 feet 3 inches.
Shot put
1 Megan VanDenHemel (Sioux Falls O’Gorman) 41 feet 5.75 inches.
Long jump
1 Lauren Merkley (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 18 feet 6.75 inches.
CLASS AA BOYS
4x800-meter relay
1 Sioux Falls Jefferson 8 minutes 10.21 seconds.
Long jump
1 Sam Rohlfs (Aberdeen Central) 23 feet 5.25 inches.
Discus
1 Kael Miedema (Sioux Falls Washington) 173 feet 8 inches.
CLASS A GIRLS
4x800-meter relay
1 Sioux Falls Christian 9 minutes 21.54 seconds.
Triple jump
1 Kamryn Schwartz (Sioux Valley) 35 feet 10.75 inches.
CLASS A BOYS
4x800-meter relay
1 Sioux Falls Christian 8 minutes 11.33 seconds.
High jump
1 Jeff Boschee (Sanborn Central-Woonsocket) 6 feet 3 inches.
Discus
1 Trey Smith (Madison) 146 feet 9 inches.
CLASS B GIRLS
4x800-meter relay
1 Colman-Egan 9 minutes 52.33 seconds.
High jump
1 Hadley Carlson (Arlington) 5 feet 5 inches.
Shot put
1 Danielle Hawley (Estelline-Hendricks) 40 feet 10.75 inches.
CLASS B BOYS
4x800-meter relay
1 Freeman Academy-Marion 8 minutes 22.75 seconds.
Triple jump
1 Hank Kraft (Timber Lake) 42 feet 10.50 inches.
Pole vault
1 Cord Beer (Lemmon) 13 feet 6 inches.
Events continue Friday and Saturday in Sioux Falls.
