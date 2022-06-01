SIOUX FALLS — Track athletes from Spearfish, Sturgis Brown, and Belle Fourche earned titles in a total of five events as the state meet ended Saturday at Howard Wood Field. Events in this story span from Friday afternoon through Saturday afternoon.
Jaden Guthmiller of Spearfish emerged as champion in the Class AA boys’ 100-meter dash (10.91 seconds) and 200 dash (22.26 seconds). He received the Gold Medal Award in the 100 dash for having the state meet’s fastest time in that event.
“All of my goals were met,” Guthmiller said in recapping the weekend. “I just wanted to go out there and run my best race.”
Guthmiller said he ran the 100-meter dash well, and the track was not super-fast.
Brayden Delahoyde of Spearfish cleared the bar at 6 feet 7 inches to win the Class AA boys’ high jump event.
Sturgis Brown’s Aidan Hedderman captured the Class AA boys’ 110-meter hurdles crown. His clocking in the finals was 15.13 seconds.
“It feels great,” Hedderman said of being a state champion. “I wanted to make sure to really get out of the blocks hard.” He added he also wanted to stay low to the hurdles.
Hedderman said he does not remember anything about the race. “I remember looking across the finish line, and looking to my right and seeing no one. Knowing then that I won, it was just extremely exciting,” he added.
Aiden Giffin of Belle Fourche soared 21 feet 10.25 inches to claim the Class A boys’ long jump title.
“I wanted to jump farther, but I couldn’t get it,” said Giffin, who had soared 23 feet 0 inches earlier this season. He added he achieved the 21-10.25 distance on his third and final attempt.
Giffin experienced differing emotions when the title was secured.
“I was definitely really happy, though, because I’ve been working at that for four years now,” Giffin said. He added he was also a bit sad in knowing he would no longer be long jumping at the high school level.
Giffin said he also wanted to place highly in the 200-meter dash, which he did.
Spearfish scored 62 points to finish fifth in the Class AA boys’ team race, with Sturgis Brown 16th at 14 points. The Spearfish girls’ team was eighth with 33.5 points in the final standings. Sturgis Brown collected 18 points for 15th place.
“We had a really, really good weekend,” Spearfish head coach Aaron Nida said. “A lot of things went right, and not very many disappointments.”
Spearfish set a school record in the girls’ 4x800-meter relay on Thursday. Peyton VanDeest, Madie Donovan, Tessa Lucas, and Josie Tobin combined for a time of 9 minutes 34.72 seconds. The previous mark of 9:36.60 had stood since 1988.
Nida cited that as a highlight, along with the efforts of Guthmiller, Keenan Urdiales, the girls’ 4x400 relay, Avery Kirk, and Delahoyde.
Delahoyde needed to clear the bar on his final jump to place first, according to Nida. “He performed under pressure, and that’s nice to be able to see kids do that and come out the right way,” Nida said.
Harrisburg edged Rapid City Stevens 94-90 for the Class AA boys’ team title.
Sioux Falls O’Gorman emerged as the Class AA girls’ team champion, scoring 119.5 points. Brandon Valley was second at 106 points.
Sioux Falls Christian won the Class A boys’ team title at 125 points, followed by Milbank’s 66 points. Belle Fourche placed fourth at 47 points, with Lead-Deadwood collecting six points.
The Class A girls’ team title went to Sioux Falls Christian at 101.50 points; Custer was second at 83 points. Belle Fourche ended with 10 points.
Belle Fourche head coach Bill Abell said Sawyer Clarkson ran a wonderful 3,200-meter race to start the weekend and turned in a personal best in the 1,600 run.
“Aiden Giffin had a great weekend,” Abell said. “I think he bested the next guy (in the long jump) by a foot.”
Logan Tyndall and Lane Longbrake set personal records in the pole vault, Abell said. He added the Broncs’ fourth-place team finish is the second in school history.
Mataya Ward and the girls’ 4x100-meter relay stood out for Abell in the girls’ division.
“It’s quite a finish,” said Abell, whose nine-year coaching career at Belle Fourche now ends.
Sturgis Brown head coach Blake Proefrock said many Scooper athletes and relays performed at their very best.
Proefrock cited four girls’ relays: 4x200-meter, 4x400, 1600 sprint medley, and 4x800. He said Deron Graf had a personal-best time in the boys’ 3,200-meter run to place ninth, with Konner Berndt competing well in throwing events and Hedderman’s performances in the 110 hurdles and pole vault.
Spearfish, Sturgis Brown, Lead-Deadwood, and Belle Fourche top-eight state placings from Friday afternoon and Saturday follow. Visit the sdpb.org website for complete results.
Turn to page 15 for a recap of Newell’s performances at the state B meet.
CLASS AA BOYS
Spearfish
High jump: Brayden Delahoyde, 6 feet 7 inches, first.
100-meter dash: Jaden Guthmiller, 10.91 seconds, first.
200-meter dash: Jaden Guthmiller, 22.26 seconds, first.
800-meter run: Keenan Urdiales, 1 minute 55.37 seconds, second.
1600-meter run: Keenan Urdiales, 4 minutes 18.25 seconds, third.
400-meter dash: Drason Craig, 50.59 seconds, fifth; William Williams, 51.90, eighth.
1600-meter sprint medley relay: 3 minutes 34.87 seconds, fourth. Members were Max Engen, Kaleb Ranek, Evan Viergets, and Keenan Urdiales.
4x400-meter relay: 3 minutes 46.95 seconds, seventh. Members were William Williams, Brayden Delahoyde, Peyton Millis, and Drason Craig.
Sturgis Brown
110-meter hurdles: Aidan Hedderman, 15.13 seconds, first.
Pole vault: Aidan Hedderman, 13 feet 0 inches, tie for fifth.
CLASS AA GIRLS
Spearfish
300-meter hurdles: Anna Hoffman, 47.23 seconds, fourth.
High jump: Avery Kirk, 5 feet 4 inches, second.
1600-meter run: Peyton VanDeest, 5 minutes 9.78 seconds, seventh.
4x400 meter relay: 4 minutes 3.04 seconds, third. Members were Hanna Bjorkman, Charlie Nickles, Tessa Lucas, and Josie Tobin.
Sturgis Brown
4x200-meter relay: 1 minute 45.83 seconds, fourth. Members were Sawyer Dennis, Charlotte Fjelstad, Kyasia Jones, and Cali Ewing.
1600-meter sprint medley relay: 4 minutes 14.67 seconds, second. Members were Charlotte Fjelstad, Kyasia Jones, Sawyer Dennis, and Novali Dinkins.
4x400 meter relay: 4 minutes 12.70 seconds, eighth. Members were Novali Dinkins, Sawyer Dennis, Charlotte Fjelstad, and Hannah Killinger.
CLASS A BOYS
Belle Fourche
Long jump: Aiden Giffin, 21 feet 10.25 inches, first.
100-meter dash: Aiden Giffin, 11.11 seconds, second.
200-meter dash: Aiden Giffin, 22.67 seconds, second.
4x100-meter relay: 44.92 seconds, sixth. Members were Kyren Nulle, Dalton Davis, Gabe Heck, and Charles Alberts.
1600-meter run: Sawyer Clarkson, 4 minutes 21.61 seconds, second.
Lead-Deadwood
400-meter dash: James Pierce, 50.67 seconds, third.
CLASS A GIRLS
Belle Fourche
4x100-meter relay: 51.57 seconds, fifth. Members were Tori Brill, Kailey Nowowiejski, Dru Keegan, and Mataya Ward.
