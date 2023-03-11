NWL wrestling.jpg

Newell’s Colton Niles, left, and an opponent battle at the Region 4B tournament, in Lead. Niles finished his season by placing seventh in the state Class B event at 285 pounds. Pioneer file photo

NEWELL — Newell’s wrestling season ended with Colton Niles earning seventh place in the 285-pound weight class at the state Class B tournament.

Irrigators’ head coach Dylan VanDerBoom said that placing really stood out this season because it was kind of unexpected. He added wrestlers’ improvement throughout the season also highlighted the campaign.

