FORT PIERRE — Four area athletes earned state titles in a total of five events as the South Dakota High School Rodeo Finals ended Saturday night.
Belle Fourche’s Rance Bowden claimed top honors in two events. He collected a season-long total of 86 standings points for the boys’ cutting title. A total of 80 standings points enabled him to snare the tie down roping crown. His winnings also crowned him all-around champion.
Spearfish’s Brylee Grubb emerged as the state goat tying champion. She scored a total of 78 standings points for the season.
Charlie Henwood of Belle Fourche secured the breakaway roping crown. Her efforts for the season resulted in a total of 84 standings points.
Traylin Martin is South Dakota’s state saddle bronc champion, collecting 90 points on the season. He resides in Faith but belongs to the Sturgis Brown High School club.
The top-four finishers for the season qualify for the national finals. That event is set for July 17-23 in Gillette, Wyo.
Top-four place winners in the short go-round, along with top-four finishers for the season, are listed. Go-round scores and standings points numbers are listed. Other area athletes are listed if finishing in the top 10.
Bareback Riding
Short go-round
1 Jhett Knight (Porcupine) 76 points
2 Devon Moore (Clear Lake) 66
3 Lucas Yellow Hawk (Blunt) 65
4 Reece Reder (Fruitdale) 61
6 Cayden Wolfe (Belle Fourche) 55
Final season standings
1 Lucas Yellow Hawk (Blunt) 74.5 points
2 Reece Reder (Fruitdale) 73
3 (tie) Kade Montague (New Underwood) 72.5
3 (tie) Jhett Knight (Porcupine) 72.5
5 Kashton Ford (Sturgis Brown) 72
6 Cayden Wolfe (Belle Fourche) 57
Barrel racing
Short go-round
1 Piper Cordes (Wall) 17.421 seconds
2 Claire Verhulst (Reva) 17.510
3 Samantha Ford (Mitchell) 17.645
4 Jonnie Anders (Elm Springs) 17.869
8 Landry Haugen (Sturgis Brown) 17.998
10 Reata Hayes (Newell) 18.115
Final season standings
1 Piper Cordes (Wall) 90 points
2 Tommie Martin (Hayes) 73
3 Makenzee Wheelhouse (Pierre) 62
4 Landry Haugen (Sturgis Brown) 61
Breakaway roping
Short go-round
1 Charlie Henwood (Belle Fourche) 2.23 seconds
2 Acelyn Brink (Newell) 2.64
3 Cassidy Schuelke (Opal) 3.05
4 Mataya Ward (Fruitdale) 4.63
Final season standings
1 Charlie Henwood (Belle Fourche) 84 points
2 Acelyn Brink (Newell) 58
3 (tie) Josie Mousel (Colman) 56
3 (tie) Mataya Ward (Fruitdale) 56
Bull riding
Short go-round
1 Jestyn Woodward (Custer) 74 points
2 (tie) Mason Moody (Letcher) 73
2 (tie) Jesse Kline (Hartford) 73
4 Riley Shippy (Colome) 55
Final season standings
1 Mason Moody (Letcher) 78.5 points
2 Riley Shippy (Colome) 74.5
3 Jack Rodenbaugh (Box Elder) 64
4 Jestyn Woodward (Custer) 52
5 Thayne Elshere (Hereford) 47
Boys’ cutting
Short go-round
1 Rance Bowden (Belle Fourche) 143 points
2 Trey Fuller (Faith) 141
3 (tie) Paden Belkham (Blunt) 138
3 (tie) Caden Stoddard (Norris) 138
Final season standings
1 Rance Bowden (Belle Fourche) 86 points
2 Trey Fuller (Faith) 81.5
3 Paden Belkham (Blunt) 72.5
4 Cody Dirkes (Hermosa) 67
Goat Tying
Short go-round
1 Michaela McCormick (Salem) 6.64 seconds
2 Isabel Risse (Martin) 7.05
3 Brylee Grubb (Spearfish) 7.41
4 Jaysee Jones (Howes) 7.60
Final season standings
1 Brylee Grubb (Spearfish) 78 points
2 Michaela McCormick (Salem) 76
3 Jaysee Jones (Howes) 75
4 Isabel Risse (Martin) 62
Girls’ cutting
Short go-round
1 Landry Haugen (Sturgis Brown) 143 points
2 Tava Sexton (Whitewood) 142
3 Chloe Fortune (Quinn) 138.5
4 Chloe Crago (Belle Fourche) 137
8 Shaine Weishaar (Belle Fourche) 133
Final season standings
1 Layni Stevens (St. Lawrence) 76 points
2 Tava Sexton (Whitewood) 75.5
3 Macy Schiley (Meadow) 71
4 Landry Haugen (Sturgis Brown) 63
6 Chloe Crago (Belle Fourche) 58
Pole bending
Short go-round
1 Tommie Martin (Hayes) 20.468 seconds
2 Shyann Marzahn (Redfield) 20.641
3 Kylie Wittnebel (Castlewood) 20.720
4 Addyson Wittnebel (Castlewood) 20.921
Final season standings
1 Tommie Martin (Hayes) 79 points
2 T Merrill (Wall) 76
3 Kylie Wittnebel (Castlewood) 58
4 Addyson Wittnebel (Castlewood) 54
Reined cow horse
Short go-round
1 Dallie Lawrence (Alzada, Mont.) 146 points
2 Landry Haugen (Sturgis Brown) 145.5
3 Chase Brunsch (Pine Ridge) 141
4 Ryen Sheppick (Pierre) 140.5
Final season standings
1 Dallie Lawrence (Alzada, Mont.) 85.5 points
2 Ryen Sheppick (Pierre) 81
3 Landry Haugen (Sturgis Brown) 79.5
4 Chase Brunsch (Pine Ridge) 70.5
Saddle bronc riding
Short go-round
1 Traylin Martin (Sturgis Brown) 76 points
2 Thayne Elshere (Hereford) 75
3 Cade Costello (Newell) 65
4 Malcom Heathershaw (Quinn) 58
Final season standings
1 Traylin Martin (Sturgis Brown) 90 points
2 Cade Costello (Newell) 80
3 Thayne Elshere (Hereford) 73
4 Malcom Heathershaw (Quinn) 68
Steer wrestling
Short go-round
1 Dawson Kautzman (Camp Crook) 5.26 seconds
2 Denton Good (Long Valley) 5.59
3 Cayden Floyd (Buffalo) 5.84
4 Grey Gilbert (Buffalo) 6.28
5 Jackson Ford (Sturgis Brown) 8.36
Final season standings
1 Denton Good (Long Valley) 78 points
2 Grey Gilbert (Buffalo) 74
3 Bobby Brewer (Dupree) 62
4 Teagan Gourneau (Presho) 54
Team roping
Short go-round
1 Eastan West (New Underwood) and Caden Stoddard (Norris) 7.94 seconds
2 Ty Graesser (Chamberlain) and Tristan Spencer (Pierre) 11.07
3 Tate Johnson (Sisseton) and Tyan Johnson (Sisseton) 11.08
4 Denton Good (Long Valley) and Grey Gilbert (Buffalo) 17.51
6 Ryle Millar (Sturgis Brown) and Cason Sabers (Whitewood) 22.79
8 Brylee Grubb (Spearfish) and Grey Gilbert (Buffalo) 31.28
Final season standings
1 Tate Johnson (Sisseton) and Tyan Johnson (Sisseton) 79 points
2 Eastan West (New Underwood) and Caden Stoddard (Norris) 66
3 Ty Graesser (Chamberlain) and Tristan Spencer (Pierre) 57
4 Tegan Fite (Hermosa) and Treg Thorstenson (Lantry) 51
7 (tie) Ryle Millar (Sturgis Brown) and Cason Sabers (Whitewood) 43
10 Brylee Grubb (Spearfish) and Josh Womack (Newcastle, Wyo.) 31
Tie down roping
Short go-round
1 Seth Gaikowski (Waubay) 9.84 seconds
2 Tegan Fite (Hermosa) 10.33
3 Grey Gilbert (Buffalo) 10.58
4 Rance Bowden (Belle Fourche) 12.32
Final season standings
1 Rance Bowden (Belle Fourche) 80 points
2 Tegan Fite (Hermosa) 68
3 Conner Herren (Crooks) 65
4 Grey Gilbert (Buffalo) 58
