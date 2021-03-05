STATE BOUND!

KADOKA — Belle Fourche held off Parkston 50-46 Thursday evening in the class A SoDak 16 girls’ basketball event to advance to the state tournament for the second time in four seasons, and first since 2018.
“It just seemed like when we needed someone to step up, we always had someone step in and fill that role,” said Broncs’ head coach Bill Burr, whose team brought the number 6 seed into the event. “Kaylin (Garza) had a big game for us tonight.”
Parkston, seeded 11th, built an early 6-3 lead. Garza’s inside basket and Bella Jensen’s 3-point field goal edged Belle Fourche ahead 8-6.
The Broncs led 12-9 before two Allison Ziebart field goals gave Parkson a 13-12 edge. Grace Clooten put Belle Fourche up 14-13, but the Trojans led 15-14 at the break.
A 6-0 run started the second quarter for the Broncs. Dylan Stedillie’s close-range basket gave Belle Fourche a 20-15 edge.
Garza connected from 3-point range as the Broncs stayed ahead 23-17. Tiah Holzbauer’s pair of 3-point field goals enabled Parkston to forge a 23-23 halftime tie.
Two Garza field goals early in the third period offset a Parkston free throw and gave Belle Fourche a 27-24 advantage. The Trojans created 27-27 and 29-29 ties.
Belle Fourche received five points from Mataya Ward for a 34-29 edge. The Trojans responded with a 5-1 run and trimmed the Broncs’ lead to 35-34 at the break.
Garza (two free throws) and Chloe Crago (jump shot) kept Belle Fourche ahead 39-34 early in the fourth quarter. Parkston cut the margin to 39-38, but Jensen’s 3-point field goal allowed the Broncs to stay ahead 42-38.
A 3-point field goal by Garza allowed Belle Fourche to lead 47-42 with just over two minutes left. Parkston used Faith Oakley’s three-point play to come within 47-45.
Parkston was whistled for an offensive foul with 8.5 seconds to go. Garza netted two free throws with 7.4 seconds left as the Broncs stayed ahead 49-45.
A free throw by Emma Yost with two seconds left kept Parkston within 49-46. Stedillie’s charity toss with 1.3 seconds remaining accounted for the final 50-46 margin.
Garza finished with a game-high 24 points for Belle Fourche, now 18-4. Jensen added 11 points.
Three players reached double figures for Parkston, whose season ended with a 15-7 record. They were Ziebart (18 points), Yost (13), and Holzbauer (12).
Burr also credited desire and drive for the team’s success. “They wanted to make it to the state tournament,” he said. “She (Garza) just came out tonight and played at the level that she can.”
Belle Fourche defended well on the bottom, according to Burr. He added the Broncs played a man press and created turnovers.
That 24-point effort marks a career varsity high for Garza, who said the Broncs played really good defense tonight and emphasized post play during practice sessions.
“I felt really confident going into the game playing the post,” Garza said. She added the Broncs wanted to move the ball around and push the pace because of team speed that was greater than Parkston’s.
“I just went out there thinking I’m going to win this game,” said Garza, who added Parkston’s personnel was not as familiar to the team as other Region 8A opponents.
Garza said Parkston played a bit off her in the game’s early stages. She added Parkston then guarded her more closely, and she adjusted to that.
Belle Fourche placed sixth at the 2018 state A tournament. The Broncs fell in the class A SoDak 16 event in 2019 and 2020.
Jensen credited defense, and players stepping up, for the Broncs’ success. She said Ziebart’s driving challenged Belle Fourche’s defense.
“We just had to keep our composure and keep calm,” Jensen said of the closely matched fourth quarter, which included a really loud crowd. “The game wasn’t over yet, and we had to keep playing.”
The upcoming state trip is especially gratifying for Jensen and her three other senior teammates: Kylee Crago, Jasmyn Jensen, and Hayley Wilbur. “We’ve all worked so hard to get to this point,” Jensen said.
Belle Fourche scoring: Kaylin Garza 24, Bella Jensen 11, Mataya Ward 5, Chloe Crago 5, Dylan Stedillie 3, Grace Clooten 2. Totals 17 field goals, 11 free throws, 50 points. Three-point field goals: Jensen 3, Garza 2.
Parkston scoring: Allison Ziebart 18, Emma Yost 13, Tiah Holzbauer 12, Faith Oakley 3. Totals 15 field goals, 13 free throws, 46 points. Three-point field goals: Holzbauer 2, Ziebart 1.
The state A tournament is set for March 11-13 in Watertown.
