OPINION — The coyotes are feeding hungry pups.
You can hardly blame them for snatching up a calf or two if you live in town.
But here along the border, I have been waiting for these calves to be born since last summer.
I’ve hand fed the new cows all winter and slowly gentled the wild out of their nature.
The cantankerous dispositions that caused them to tear down my gates and leap through fences when they first arrived.
It was an investment in time, effort, and savings that was supposed to pay off with a few heifers to keep and perhaps a steer or two for the grandkids to show in 4-H.
The first calf that lived, came last Thursday.
The cow never showed with the others at their morning feed.
My wife volunteered to search for the missing pair during the day and give me reports.
I had a mechanic visit scheduled to work on the tractor that afternoon and classes to teach.
It was going to be a busy day.
By the time I got home, the lost pair were still in hiding and there were drifting snows and high winds.
I imagined the cow would be holed up in a protected draw.
I just couldn’t imagine the size of the snowbanks I’d have to climb to break them out.
We have hardened drifts that have been ruining my fences for two months.
The largest have become more compact, needing a pick to break through their hardened crusts.
They feel more like neighbors now and we have been doing our best not to offend them lest they invite more of their relatives for a spring visit.
Momma cow had chosen to drop her newborn at the bottom of the darkest draw.
The heifer calf had melted a circular tub in the snows with its minimal body heat and lay in the shadows shivering.
There were coyote tracks in every direction as they had repeatedly made an effort to dive in and grab the calf.
Droppings encountered atop the drifts were filled with the curly red hairs of a previous Highland calf, and I discovered that the coyotes had been hunting the cows for longer than I realized.
There is might in numbers, and I have too few cows to discourage very many predators.
I slid down the twelve-foot wall and picked up the calf with great apprehension.
I didn’t know if I’d be mistaken for another coyote.
But this was the most peaceful of the new cows and I hoped she would let me give her calf a lift out of that hole.
A pocket full of cow cakes pacified the mom and she followed me out as I broke a path for her to follow.
If we had left the calf overnight, I’m sure they would have had canine visitors.
So now I’m here, a few days later, standing guard on the ridge watching the calf gamble and buck around its relatives.
They are very protective and give my dog a run every time he makes an effort to sniff out the newcomer.
It is surreal to see the city lights glowing just over the ridge and be sitting with my compuer in my lap and a rifle leaning against a tree.
Twice already I’ve missed when trying to shoot a skulking coyote and I promise myself I’ll take more time if they show again.
The turkeys have left their winter yards and are gobbling from the ridge for the first time this spring while flocks of geese call from overhead on their migration north.
The howls of the two local coyote packs seem farther way this evening and I send a humble prayer that perhaps the shots have at least discouraged them for a while from hunting here.
Spring break is just around the corner and perhaps by then I will be able to drop my vigilance.
A neighbor on the Cheyenne River said that they killed 41 coyotes this winter.
Maybe I have it good.
Guarding calves is not hunting, but it might be what I need to improve my shooting.
The Speirs family has owned and operated Crow Creek Wildlife Management Service since 1996.
