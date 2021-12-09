Stagebarn M.S. wrestlers compete at Rapid City

RAPID CITY — Stagebarn Middle School wrestlers competed at the Rapid City Middle School Tournament Dec. 4, in Rapid City.
Results for Stagebarn athletes follow.
Miranda Rude placed 3rd (Girls OPEN 6th-7th-and 8th grade, 105-106)
Round 2: Carlee Roth (Moorcroft) won by fall over Miranda Rude (Stagebarn)
Round 3: Preslei Massa (Pierre) won by fall over Rude (Stagebarn)
Emerson Harwood's placed 1st (6th Grade Boys 73-79)
Round 1: Emerson Harwood (Stagebarn) won by fall over Caden Swaney (Belle Fourche)
Round 2: Harwood (Stagebarn) won by major decision (9-1) over Gable Uhrig (Pierre)
Round 3: Harwood (Stagebarn) won by fall over Cayson Phillips (Newcastle)
Beau Odegaard placed 2nd (6th Grade Boys 73-80)
Round 1: Beau Odegaard (Stagebarn) won by major decision (16-2) over Westin Klippenstein (Hot Springs)
Round 2: Odegaard (Stagebarn) won by fall over Truett Havranek (Pierre)
Round 3: Ayden Dooley (Custer) won by fall over Beau Odegaard (Stagebarn)
Peyton Foster placed 3rd (6th Grade Boys 81-84)
Round 1: Damiam Butts (Rapid City South) won by fall over Peyton Foster (Stagebarn)
Round 2: Ethan Dietrich (Spearfish) won by fall over Foster (Stagebarn) (Fall 1:21)
Round 3: Peyton Foster (Stagebarn) won by fall over Braiden Povandra (Rapid City Southwest)
Tucker Waddell placed 2nd (6th Grade Boys 95-103)
Round 1: Tucker Waddell (Stagebarn) won by fall over Curtis Sorenson (Custer)
Round 2: Waddell (Stagebarn) won by fall over Tanner Gould (Spearfish)
Round 3: Rylan Robbins (Winner) won by fall over Waddell (Stagebarn)
Riley Mckeown place is 4th (6th Grade Boys 96-98)
Round 1: Bear Werner (Spearfish) won by fall over Riley Mckeown (Stagebarn)
Round 2: Tayden Pechota (Custer) won by fall over Mckeown (Stagebarn)
Round 3: Gabe Ross (Douglas) won by fall over Mckeown (Stagebarn)
Tayler Haurd placed 2nd (6th Grade Boys 127-137)
Round 1: Tayler Haurd (Stagebarn) won by fall over Gustavo Munoz-Galvan (Newcastle)
Round 2: Haurd (Stagebarn) won by fall over Nate Thompson (Hot Springs)
Round 3: Jordan Gayton (Rapid City East) won by fall over Haurd (Stagebarn)
Bridger Mez placed 2nd (6th Grade Boys 137-148)
Round 1: Bridger Mez (Stagebarn) won by fall over Justin Malone (Newcastle)
Round 2: Legend Benedict (Winner) won by fall over Bridger Mez (Stagebarn)
Round 3: Bridger Mez (Stagebarn) won by fall over Alec Eilers (Pierre) (Fall 4:00)
Fredrick Weishaar placed 3rd (6th Grade Boys 152-155)
Round 1: Urijah Ponton (Douglas) won by fall over Fredrick Weishaar (Stagebarn)
Round 2: Weishaar (Stagebarn) won by fall over Walker Dingfelder (Harding County)
Round 3: Sam Brink (Rapid City Southwest) won by fall over Weishaar (Stagebarn)
Linkin Huiras placed 1st (7-8th Grade Boys 73-75)
Round 1: Linkin Huiras (Stagebarn) won by fall over Noah Horsley (Pierre) (Fall 4:00)
Round 2: Huiras (Stagebarn) won by fall over Caden Cantu (Moorcroft)
Round 3: Huiras (Stagebarn) won by fall over Hunter Goodwin (Rapid City West)
Jaxon Toennies place is 3rd (7-8th Grade Boys 79-82)
Round 1: Jaxon Toennies (Stagebarn) won by fall over Rylan McCormick (Sage Valley)
Round 2: Garret Huston (Belle Fourche) won by fall over Toennies (Stagebarn)
Round 3: Gabe Sarsland (Bowman) won by fall over Toennies (Stagebarn)
EJ Brant placed 3rd (7-8th Grade Boys 94-100)
Round 1: Gatlin Cordes (Wall) won by decision (3-2) over EJ Brant (Stagebarn)
Round 2: Max Schoenhard (Rapid City Southwest) won by decision (7-1) over Brant (Stagebarn)
Round 3: Brant (Stagebarn) won by fall over Walker West (Pierre)
Wyatt Marler placed 1st (7-8th Grade Boys 99-102)
Round 1: Wyatt Marler (Stagebarn) won by fall over Koby Bowden (Belle Fourche)
Round 2: Wyatt Marler (Stagebarn) won by fall over Kayden Kracht (Douglas)
Round 3: Wyatt Marler (Stagebarn) won by decision (9-4) over Landon Norman (Upton)
Cole Litzen placed 1st (7-8th Grade Boys 112-114)
Round 1: Cole Litzen (Stagebarn) won by fall over Royal Lulf (Lyman)
Round 2: Litzen (Stagebarn) won by fall over Bryson Wallman (Pierre)
Round 3: Cole Litzen (Stagebarn) won by fall over Peyton Swift (Twin Spruce)
Brady Waddell's placed 3rd (7-8th Grade Boys 115-122)
Round 1: Brady Waddell (Stagebarn) won by fall over Landon Hatheway (Newcastle)
Round 2: Alejandro Martinez (Douglas) won by fall over Waddell (Stagebarn)
Round 3: Tate Winter (Rapid City East) won by fall over Waddell (Stagebarn)
Grayden Juve placed 3rd (7-8th Grade Boys 116-118
Round 1: Izayah Palmer (Pierre) won by fall over Grayden Juve (Stagebarn)
Round 2: Jack Day (Rapid City Southwest) won by fall over Grayden Juve (Stagebarn)
Round 3: Grayden Juve (Stagebarn) won by fall over Holden Luper (Hot Springs)
Devon Mckeown's placed 3rd (7-8th Grade Boys 126-132)
Round 1: Garrett Rohloff (Sturgis Williams) won by fall over Devon Mckeown (Stagebarn) (Fall 1:28)
Round 2: Rowdy Menning (Pierre) won by fall over Mckeown (Stagebarn)
Round 3: Mckeown (Stagebarn) won by fall over Jacob Anderson (Moorcroft) (Fall 1:44)
Matthew Carter placed 2nd (7-8th Grade Boys 151-154)
Round 1: Matthew Carter (Stagebarn) won by fall over Owen White (Hot Springs)
Round 2: Matthew Carter (Stagebarn) won by fall over Lathan Dewey (Moorcroft)
Round 3: Sam Larson (Pierre) won by fall over Matthew Carter (Stagebarn) (Fall 4:00)
