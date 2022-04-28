Stagebarn eighth graders sign letters-of-intent to play football for Sturgis Brown High School

SUMMERSET – Eleven eighth graders from Stagebarn Middle School signed letters of intent to play high school football for the Scoopers this fall, on April 12, at the middle school.
This will be a total of 31 freshman committing to play football for the Scoopers.
“The signing today is a way to get these athletes to connect with the older kids, and an opportunity for the older players to be servant leaders, and to provide sound advice to them,” said Chris Koletzky, Sturgis Brown’s high school football coach.
This past year’s players served the eighth graders food, and they helped the new recruits to know the program and create the bridge before they hit practice this summer.
“We want the athletes to know we want them and we are excited for them to come up and be part of the program,” Koletzky said.
The vision of the Scooper football team was discussed and explained; to develop well-disciplined student athletes who strive for educational and athletic excellence.
Last month, 20 eighth graders at the the Sturgis Middle School signed letters-of-intent to play football for the Scoopers this fall. They include: Robert Sperling, Ayden Hopkins, Tarver Zebroski, Hayden Rock, Sully Jost, Jaxon Cano, Hunter Johnson, Miles Voigt, Carson Williams, Ethan Graf, Tyrel Anderson, Peter Pi, Jeremy Johnson Landoll, Tyce Uherka, Gavin Werlinger, Bayli Haggen, Brodie Richards, Dartaneon Giang, and Kelson Dirk.
Koletzky encouraged the athletes to look for the summer camps that start the first part of June when the team travels to the Chadron State Team Camp.
