St. Francis of Assisi Knights of Columbus Free Throw Championship is Sunday

STURGIS — St. Francis of Assisi Knights of Columbus will hold a Free Throw Championship at 4pm Sunday, Jan. 30, at the Sturgis Armory, 1019 Main Street, in downtown Sturgis.
All boys and girls ages 9 to 14 are invited to take part in the local level of competition for the 2022 Knights of Columbus Free Throw Championship, and all contestants are recognized for their participation in the event, and champions will move on to the district competition for a shot at competing at the state free throw championship.
Last year, more than 120,000 sharpshooters competed in over 3,600 competitions.
All participants need to bring proof of age, with a birth certificate or a form of official identification that shows date of birth. Also bring a parent, and written parental permission is required.
Local winners will move on to the district competition, which will be held in Sturgis at the community center at 3 p.m. on Feb. 13.
Contact Eric Fowler at 490-3372 or Terry Anderson at 499-8104 if you have any questions.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.