BHSU golf team15th at Swan Memorial Invitational
THORNTON, Colo. —The Black Hills State University women’s golf team is currently 15th after one round at the Swan Memorial Invitational, in Thorton, Colo..
The Lady Yellow Jackets played 36-holes Monday at the Todd Creek Golf Club.
The Lady Yellow Jackets finished the day with a 692-stroke total (+116). Colorado Christian leads the 16-team field with a 598 team-total (+22), followed by Midwestern State with 610 (+34), and Angelo State in third at 611 (+35).
Kaitlyn Dumler led Black Hills State on day one, as she sits tied for 57th (+22). Dumler finished as one of five golfers on day one to record an eagle, which she accomplished on hole four of the front nine.
Jocelyn Olson finished 26-over par to place 65th. Katie Jorgenson is tied for 77th (+32), and Lola Homiston holds 82nd (+36). Cami Langley rounds out the Yellow Jacket golfers as she improved to 86th (+51) by days end.
Golddigger and Scooper golf teams compete in Hot Springs
HOT SPRINGS — Lead-Deadwood and Sturgis Brown High School boys’ golf team comepeted Tuesday, at the Hot Springs Invite.
Team scores for the Golddiggers and Scoopers follow.
Lead-Deadwood 396
Ethan Keehn 76
Ethan Finn 103
Christian Johnston 109
Cooper Hansen 108
Sturgis Brown 336
Jackson Habrock 88
Bennett Gordon 81
Braxton Tieman 80
Jace Owens 89
Cason Sabers 87
Landon Bey 100
GF&P seeking comments on Draft Prairie Grouse Management Plan
2022-2031
PIERRE — The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GF&P) is seeking comments on the draft “Prairie Grouse Management Plan for South Dakota, 2022-2031.”
The draft revision of the prairie grouse management plan includes updated research results to target grassland habitat conservation and management with interested landowners and public land managers, best management practices, and avoidance mitigation recommendations for permanent above-ground development.
All individuals interested in prairie grouse management in South Dakota have from now through September 30, 2022, to provide suggestions and comments on the revised plan in its current form.
The draft prairie grouse management plan can be found online at: https://gfp.sd.gov/management-plans/. Written comments on the plan can be sent to 523 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, S.D. 57501, or emailed to prairiegrouseplan@state.sd.us.
Comments must be received by the deadline and include your full name and city of residence.
Busch leaving Gibbs, Toyota to drive for Childress in 2023
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kyle Busch will move to Richard Childress Racing next season, ending a 15-year career with Joe Gibbs Racing because the team could not come to terms with NASCAR’s only active multiple Cup champion.
Busch will drive the No. 8 Chevrolet for Childress in an announcement made Tuesday at the NASCAR Hall of Fame.
Tyler Reddick, who is currently competing for the Cup championship in the No. 8 Chevrolet, will remain under contract at RCR and will drive for the team next season.
Reddick in July told Childress he was moving to 23XI Racing in 2024.
