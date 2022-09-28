Spearfish Rifle & Trap Club final night of trapshoot Sept. 29
SPEARFISH — This will be the last night for trap and five stand shooting this year.
There will be some games of shooting skill with white targets under the lights. Burgers from the grill will also be provided courtesy of Prairie Harvest Speciality Foods.
BHSU’s Coleman Chapman named RMAC Player of the Week
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Black Hills State football kicker Coleman Chapman has been named Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Special Teams Player of the Week, announced by the league office Monday afternoon.
Chapman was a perfect 4-of-4 on point-after tries and nailed a go-ahead 52-yard field goal in the fourth quarter, which tied for the second-longest field goal in BHSU history.
Chapman currently leads the RMAC with five made field goals this season, and is tied for first with 1.3 field goals per game.
This is Chapman’s second weekly RMAC award this season.
BHSU triathlon places first among DII teams at Oktoberfest Triathlon
LONGMONT, Colo. — In the second race of their championship season the Black Hills State triathlon team had a solid showing in at the Oktoberfest Triathlon on Saturday.
“I was very proud of each athlete’s performance today,” said Connie Feist, BHSU’s traithlon coach. “Especially Hannah Hirschi who had a flat tire during the last two miles of the bike race and ran with her bike to the transition area so she could continue to race the 5K run. Many athletes might have called it a day when they experience a flat tire, but Hannah exhibited grace and determination in a very challenging situation.”
The team scored first place among the NCAA DII teams and raced well against some of the best DI teams in the nation.
Lilja McKendry was the first finisher for the Lady Yellow Jackets with a time of 1:09:28, followed closely by Myna Buckley (1:10:02), Emily Gilbert (1:10:21), Natalie Elkin (1:10:59), Sydney Gasper (1:11:14), Cassidy Teeslink (1:11:32), Jadyn Johnson (1:12:02), Lilly Brophy (1:13:35), Madelynn Potter (1:18:12) and Hannah Hirschi (1:39:46).
Final Team Results
Arizona State University 233
University of Denver 212
University of San Francisco 195
University of South Dakota 173
Black Hills State University 128
Cal Poly Humboldt 61
MSU Billings 48
Sasquatches 2B Ryan Bachman named
to All-ILB team
SPEARFISH — Spearfish Sasquatch second baseman Ryan Bachman eas recently voted to the 2022 Independence League Baseball ALL-iLB TEAM.
Bachman, from Rapid City, was named to this list by a vote conducted by team owners and coaches.
