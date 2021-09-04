Sports Briefs

Belle Fourche hosts cheer/dance competition
BELLE FOURCHE — Spearfish, Belle Fourche, and Sturgis Brown competed at a cheer and dance competition Thursday night, in Belle Fourche.
Results follow.
Cheer
1. RC Central 141 points
2. RC Stevens 119
3. Sturgis Brown 117.5
4. Douglas 104
5. Hot Springs 101.5
6. Belle Fourche 85
7. Custer 81.5
8. Lakota Tech 50
Hip Hop
1. Spearfish 119.5 points
2. Hot Springs 114.5
3. Lakota Tech 98
Jazz
1. RC Stevens 141.5 points
2. Sturgis Brown 113
Pom
1. RC Stevens 148 points
2. Sturgis Brown 118
3. Hot Springs 111
Grand Champion Dance
1. RC Stevens 289.5 points
2. Sturgis Brown 231
3 Hot Springs 225.5
Spearfish golfers host Sturgis Brown
SPEARFISH — Spearfish High School hosted Sturgis Brown for a nine-hole boys golf dual Thursday in Spearfish
Individual Results
1: Jackson Habrock (Sturgis Brown) 44
2: Jace Owens (Sturgis Brown) 45
3: Josh Sundsted (Spearfish) 46
4: Bennett Kortan (Spearfish) 49
5: Caden Johsnson (Spearfish) 50
6: Jacob Hasquet (Spearfish) 50
7: Preston Hazeldine (Spearfish) 50
8: Dean LaFayette (Spearfish) 51
9: Braxton Teiman (Stugis Brown) 57
NHL to punish unvaccinated players more harshly this season
(AP) —The NHL plans to punish unvaccinated players more harshly if they test positive for the coronavirus as part of new protocols for the upcoming season.
Teams will be able to suspend unvaccinated players without pay if they cannot participate in hockey activities as part of the protocols, according to a person with knowledge of the new rules. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday because the protocols had not been announced.
Fully vaccinated players will have any COVID-19 positives treated as hockey injuries and still be paid. Coaches and other team staff who closely interact with players are required to be fully vaccinated.
Unvaccinated players also will have their movements restricted when on the road. There will still be regular coronavirus testing for vaccinated players.
League officials earlier this summer estimated that close to 90% of players would be fully vaccinated before training camps begin later this month.
Teams were informed this week of the rules for 2021-22, which were first reported by Sportsnet in Canada. It’s not clear yet how crossing the U.S.-Canada border will affect the season.
