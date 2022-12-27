Boras: Giants wouldn’t seal Correa deal, so he called Mets
NEW YORK (AP) — Agent Scott Boras says the San Francisco Giants asked for more time to investigate and discuss medical records of Carlos Correa and let a 1 p.m. PST deadline Tuesday pass to finalize that deal.
Boras then struck a $315 million, 12-year deal with the free-spending Mets and Correa headed to New York for a physical Thursday.
Boras said results usually come back within 24-48 hours and timing of an announcement was up to the team.
A news conference likely won’t be scheduled until next month, after the holiday break.
NFL ‘Sunday Ticket’ headed to YouTube beginning next season
The NFL has announced a multiyear agreement with Google for “NFL Sunday Ticket.”
The package of out-of-market Sunday afternoon games will be distributed on YouTube TV and YouTube Primetime Channels.
The NFL was seeking $2.5 billion per season for the package, which has been on DirecTV since 1994.
The satellite provider has paid $1.5 billion per year on an eight-year contract that expires at the end of this season.
Besides Amazon, Apple and ESPN also expressed interest in “NFL Sunday Ticket.”
Trevor Bauer reinstated by MLB’s independent arbitrator
NEW YORK (AP) — Trevor Bauer has been reinstated by Major League Baseball’s independent arbitrator, allowing the pitcher to resume his career at the start of the 2023 season.
The Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher was given an unprecedented two-season suspension without pay by baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred on April 29.
The suspension was for violating the league’s domestic violence and sexual assault policy after a San Diego woman said Bauer beat and sexually abused her last year.
Bauer denied the accusation. Major League Baseball said arbitrator Martin Scheinman upheld a 194-game suspension but reinstated Bauer immediately.
The suspension will cost Bauer more than $37 million in salary.
England World Cup winner George Cohen dies at 83
LONDON (AP) — The English Football Association says World Cup winner George Cohen has died. He was 83. Cohen played on England’s World Cup-winning team in 1966.
The right back played every minute of the victorious campaign on home soil.
He made 37 appearances for his national team.
A cause of death was not announced.
The defender played his entire club career for Fulham.
He made 459 appearances for the team between 1956 and 1969, and retired from playing at 29 after a serious knee injury.
He was the vice-captain for England when the team beat West Germany 4-2 in the 1966 World Cup final at Wembley Stadium.
Injured Eagles QB Hurts expected to be sidelined at Dallas
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is not expected to play Saturday against Dallas because of a sprained right shoulder.
Philadelphia will instead start Gardner Minshew.
Hurts was injured on a hard tackle in Sunday’s win at Chicago.
The Eagles have the best record in the NFL at 13-1 and can clinch the NFC East title and the No. 1 seed in the conference with a win against the Cowboys.
Packers sign OL Elgton Jenkins to 4-year contract extension
(AP) — Green Bay’s Elgton Jenkins has signed a contract extension that assures the Packers won’t lose one of the NFL’s most versatile offensive linemen to free agency.
The Packers announced the deal Friday. Terms weren’t disclosed, but a person familiar with the situation says Jenkins received a four-year extension with a base value of $68 million that could go up to $74 million.
“It’s a great day for us, a great day for Elgton,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur told reporters before Friday’s practice. “Obviously he’s earned it and he does it the right way. It’s always fun as a coach to see guys that get rewarded for not only their performance but what they do in the locker room and the leadership he brings. I can’t say enough great things about him.”
Jenkins’ contract had been set to expire at the end of the season.
“Since the moment he walked into the building, Elgton has been a core member of this franchise while displaying an uncommon versatility, unselfishness and toughness,” Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said in a statement. “He’s a tremendous leader and teammate, and he has earned everything that has come to him.”
