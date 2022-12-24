BHSU’s Nolan Susel named CSC Academic All-America First Team
SPEARFISH — Black Hills State football graduate student Nolan Susel was named 2022 CSC Academic All-American Tuesday morning.
Susel is the first Yellow Jacket to ever receive this award.
He earns this honor after being named 2022 Rocky Mountain Athletic C Second Team All-Conference, RMAC First Team All-Academic and CSC (College Sports Communicators) Academic All-District with his 3.67 GPA in Applied Management, Business Administration and Criminal Justice.
Susel finished third in the RMAC with 67.5 rushing yards per game, and 743 total rushing yards. He also finished second with 13 rushing touchdowns, which ranked him ranked 15th in the nation.
His 14 total touchdowns this season ranked second in the RMAC and 20th in the nation.
Susel added 141 yards receiving, and had a receiving touchdown, while also throwing a passing TD.
US House passes equal pay bill in latest women’s soccer win
(AP) — The House has passed a bill that ensures equal compensation for U.S. women competing in international events. It is a piece of legislation that came out of the U.S. women’s soccer team’s battle to be paid as much as the men.
The Equal Pay for Team USA Act now heads to President Joe Biden’s desk. It will require all athletes representing the United States in global competition to receive equal pay and benefits in their sport.
Earlier this year, the women’s national team signed a labor deal that includes identical pay structures for men and women and equitable distribution of World Cup prize money.
NFL ‘Sunday Ticket’ headed to YouTube
beginning next season
(AP) — The NFL has announced a multiyear agreement with Google for “NFL Sunday Ticket.” The package of out-of-market Sunday afternoon games will be distributed on YouTube TV and YouTube Primetime Channels.
The NFL was seeking $2.5 billion per season for the package, which has been on DirecTV since 1994. The satellite provider has paid $1.5 billion per year on an eight-year contract that expires at the end of this season.
Besides Amazon, Apple and ESPN also expressed interest in “NFL Sunday Ticket.”
Sunday’s World Cup final most-watched soccer match in U.S.
(AP) — Argentina’s dramatic victory over France in penalty kicks in the World Cup final has become the most-watched soccer match of any kind in the United States. Nielsen and Fox released the “match only” rating on Wednesday that showed an English- and Spanish-language total combined audience of 26,726,000.
The numbers include 4.24 million that watched via streaming.
The updated total narrowly edges the 26.7 million that tuned in to the 2015 Women’s World Cup final, when the U.S. beat Japan 5-2 in a match that aired in prime time for most of the United States because the tournament was held in Canada.
