SPEARFISH — Athletes in Spearfish for this weekend’s South Dakota Special Olympics Summer Games refuse to let small matters like poor weather and a venue change dampen their enthusiasm.
Friday’s weather forecast calls for windy conditions, snow showers, rain showers, and high temperatures in the low 40s. The Saturday forcast features cloudy skies with a high temperature of 47 degrees.
That means all Friday and Saturday events — except for the 1,500-meter run, 3,000 run, softball throw, and javelin throw — will be inside the Donald E. Young Center instead of Lyle Hare Stadium and the outdoor grounds on the Black Hills State University campus, as has been the case in past years.
Thursday’s Opening Ceremonies inside the Young Center began with Cortez Wharton and Gus Haivala carrying the Special Olympics South Dakota flags.
Athletic Leadership Council members and Spearfish residents Wendy Addington and Melissa Heckel introduced the teams. Members of delegations from throughout the state entered the Young Center to upbeat music and enthusiastic greetings.
Gabe Bergstrom and Carter Lyon helped bring the “Flame of Hope” to the stage, with Lyon lighting the torch. An 11-member delegation had carried the torch from Vermillion to Spearfish during a weeklong journey.
Spearfish Peaks team member Lance Reinert read the Athlete Oath which says, “Let me win. But if I cannot win, let me be brave in the attempt.”
Rich Mulholland guides Spearfish Peaks athletes. He read the Coaches’ Oath: “In the name of all coaches, we shall follow written and verbal instructions in Special Olympics at all times, have our athletes at the appropriate events and activities at the proper time, and abide by rules and policies in the spirit of sportsmanship.”
Event Director Mark Nore then read the Officials’ Oath which says, “In the name of all judges and officials, I promise that we shall officiate at these Special Olympics Games with complete impartiality, respecting and abiding by the rules which govern them in the spirit of sportsmanship.”
Spearfish Mayor John Senden officially declared the Games to be officially open.
“One of the first opportunities and great honors I have, only being mayor for about 15 days, is to welcome all of you to Special Olympics out here in Spearfish,” Senden said. “It’s a great honor to do that.”
Senden said this marks the 10th year Spearfish has hosted the state Summer Games.
“We’re looking forward to seeing you participate, and see your high fives and smiles. We look forward to all the laughter and joy that you’re going to give to all of us and yourselves this weekend,” Senden said. “Success to you all.”
Team soccer, soccer skills, volleyball skills, swimming, powerlifting, team volleyball, and race walking are scheduled for Friday. Competition gets underway at 9 a.m.
Saturday will center on track and field-style events that begin at 7:45 a.m. with the 3,000-meter run. Dash events, softball throws, and jumping events are only a few of the offerings.
