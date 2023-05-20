Special Olympics teams filled the Donald E. Young Center, Thursday, as the South Dakota State Summer Games officially opened. Athletes received an ovation as they entered, followed by the chance to take a “selfie.” The “Flame of Hope” was lit, with Spearfish Mayor John Senden declaring the Games officially open. Pioneer photos by Jason Gross
