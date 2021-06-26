Spearfish Youth Running Series July 8, 15, 22, 29

SPEARFISH — The Spearfish Youth Running Series will be held July 8, 15, 22, and 29, at Jorgensen Park, in Spearfish.
The event is for: First and second grade, 1,000 meters; third through fifth grade 1,500 meters; sixth through eighth, 2,000-meters.
The event will start at 6 p.m. each day.
Runners will earn points for each race.
Participants with the most points at the end of the series win prizes.
You can sign-up by emailing Spartan Cross Country Coach Andy VanDeest in advance at vandeestandy@gmail.com, or arrive 30-45 minutes before to sign-up. The participation fee is $25 for the series, and includes a free gift.
All benefits go to benefit the Spearfish High School cross country team
The Spartan Booster Club is sponsoring this running series.
