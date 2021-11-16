SPEARFISH — Spearfish boys’ and girls’ cross country teams saved their best for last during the 2021 campaign.
The girls’ team earned a sixth-place plaque at the state Class AA meet, with Peyton VanDeest finishing sixth and Kori Keil placing 21st to lead the way and earn top-25 medals.
Madie Donovan contributed a 38th-place finish at state. Teammates Josie Tobin (66th place), Halle Fjelland (69th), Maria Eisenbraun (95th), and Elizabeth VanOsdol (99th) followed.
Keenan Urdiales earned a runner-up finish in the boys’ division at state. Teammates Casey Nauta (78th place), Paul Hourigan (80th), Clay Donovan (97th), William Williams (100th), Braden Leuders (107th), and Max Ensor (127th) also represented Spearfish and helped to the squad to 14th place.
Spartans’ head coach Andy VanDeest agreed having three runners in the top 25 marked a definite highlight of the state AA meet.
Coach VanDeest said a lack of experience marked a boys’ team concern going into the season. He added the girls’ squad was always a tightly knit group, and its end-of-the-year goal was to improve on 2020’s eighth-place finish at state.
Spearfish’s girls displayed team depth this season after the one-two combination of Peyton VanDeest and Keil, coach VanDeest said. “When somebody had an off week, somebody else stepped up and filled the shoes,” he added.
Peyton VanDeest earned the girls’ individual title at the Black Hills Conference meet. Keil placed ninth at this meet, followed by Fjelland (25th), Madie Donovan (31st), Tobin (34th), and Van Osdol (36th). They helped the Spartans to a fourth-place finish.
Black Hills Conference meet boys’ division action ended with Urdiales in second place individually. Hourigan (20th), Nauta (28th), Clay Donovan (29th), Ensor (42nd), and Leuders (47th) also helped the Spartans place sixth.
Coach VanDeest also highlighted Keil’s top-10 finish at the conference meet.
“She competed well and got some confidence that she could run with those people,” he said in describing Keil’s efforts against the conference’s top athletes.
Nauta displayed the ability to learn from “off meets” and have better meets in the future, coach VanDeest said.
Coach VanDeest said Clay Donovan and Nauta showed considerable improvement in his first season.
He added Peyton VanDeest emerged as a pleasant surprise, running her first 5,000-meter race in roughly 18 ½ minutes. Eisenbraun and Van Osdol ran consistently, according to coach VanDeest.
Clay Donovan, Urdiales, Williams, Ensor, and Fjelland represented the senior class.
Coach VanDeest said the seniors knew what was expected and worked hard each day.
He added Fjelland led by example.
“We’re definitely going to miss those seniors, for sure,” coach VanDeest said. “Hopefully, our juniors and sophomores coming up will kind of fill in those big shoes.”
Coach VanDeest sees good things in the future of the girls’ program, with virtually everyone returning.
He said this year’s ninth-graders battled each week and added they want to put in the time to improve.
Peyton VanDeest’s state meet time (18 minutes 28.03 seconds) is believed to be a seventh-grade record for a 5,000-meter state distance, according to coach VanDeest.
