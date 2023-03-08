SPEARFISH — A young Spearfish boys’ wrestling squad recently ended a 2022-23 campaign in which an athlete (John Jeffery at 120 pounds) finished third at the state Class A tournament.
Spartans’ head coach John Bokker said season-opening numbers included 13 ninth-graders, 10 sophomores, and a total of three athletes in the junior and senior classes. A total of seven wrestlers qualified for state.
“The youth was definitely a concern, but we had a lot of experience, and that was definitely our strong point,” Bokker said. He added two of the ninth-graders entered the starting lineup.
Spearfish earned third-place honors at the Black Hills Conference tournament. Jeffery won the title at 120 pounds, with four others — Parker Graveman (126 pounds), Jacob Ellingson (160), Mason Schlup (170), and Asher Peil (220) — earning runner-up honors.
The Spartans finished fourth at the Region 4A tournament and qualified seven athletes for state. They were Jeffery (120 pounds), Graveman (126), Dagoberto Rodriguez (132), Aiden Kracht (145), Ellingson (160), Schlup (170), and Peil (220).
Season highlights for Bokker included Jeffery (120 pounds) defeating Sturgis Brown’s Tegan Zebroski 7-5 for third place at the state A tournament.
“He lost to him eight times this year,” Bokker said in describing Jeffery’s season against Zebroski. “Winning that last one, that really mattered, that was huge.”
Bokker said the ninth-graders really stepped things up as the season progressed, citing Asher Peil and Parker Graveman. He added the sophomore class suffered various injuries this season.
“Even our seniors grew throughout the year,” Bokker said. He added Dagoberto Rodriguez, a second-year wrestler, made huge gains from last season to this.
Bokker said Spearfish enjoyed a really successful tournament in Hettinger, N.D.
Kracht made huge improvements before a foot injury set him back six weeks, Bokker said. The coach added that Graveman wrestled a lot in the off-season, and that improved him for the 2022-23 campaign.
Ellingson also improved a lot this season, Bokker said. The coach added the sophomore won 29 matches and qualified for state one season after spending a lot of time on the junior varsity squad.
Rodriguez and Schlup represented the senior class. Schlup has been in the program for a long time and qualified for state this season.Bokker said Rodriguez will earn academic All-State honors this season. The coach added Schlup excelled at the Region 4A tournament to reach state.
“If that freshman class can stick it out, those freshmen and sophomores, we can definitely make a big change,” Bokker said as he looked into the Spartans’ future.
Bokker said Spearfish was open in the 182- and 195-pound weight classes most of this season, with ninth-graders at 220 and 285.
“We’re young in the upper weights, so that’s going to be good definitely for our future,” Bokker said. He added the biggest key centers on keeping athletes out for the team.
