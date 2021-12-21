Spearfish wrestlers compete at Madison Invite

MADISON — Spearfish boys’ and girls’ wrestling teams earned top-six status at the Madison Invitational that ended Saturday.
The Spartan boys collected 128.5 points to place fifth. Spearfish’s girls’ team finished sixth overall — and first among girls’ squads — at 126 points.
Recaps follow.
Boys’ Division
Oakley Blakeman earned top honors in the 145-pound weight class. A 6-1 win over Tea Area’s Connor Eimers in the title match capped a 3-0 weekend for Blakeman. He received the Most Outstanding Wrestler award in the boys’ division.
Clayton Donovan represented Spearfish at 152 pounds and finished second. He dropped an 8-6 tiebreaking decision to West Central’s Justin Zirpel in the title match and finished 3-1.
John Jeffery forged a 4-2 record and placed fifth at 120 pounds for Spearfish. Teammate Quinten Carlson (4-2 record at 160 pounds) and Mason Schlup (2-2 at 170) also finished fifth.
Four Spartan wrestlers placed sixth in their respective weight classes. They were Dago Rodriguez (1-3 record at 113 pounds), Parker Graveman (3-3 at 126), Mason Schmitz (2-3 at 132), and Aiden Kracht (3-3 at 138).
Three others competed for Spearfish. They were Payton Storbeck (0-2 record at 106 pounds), Markus Medina (2-2 at 182), and Asher Peil (0-2 at 220).
Rapid City Stevens collected 268.5 points to earn the team title.
Girls’ Division
Maraia Kruske and Taylor Graveman-Fierbach won their respective weight classes for Spearfish. Kruske received the Pinner award, with Graveman-Fierbach received the Most Outstanding Wrestler award in the girls’ division.
Kruske finished 4-0 in the 106-pound division. She pinned Rapid City Stevens’ Trinity Duran in 3 minutes 8 seconds of the championship match.
Graveman-Fierbach represented the Spartans at 132 pounds and won all three of her matches. She pinned Chamberlain’s Shelby Shrake in 31 seconds of the title match.
Shea Irion claimed runner-up honors at 113 pounds for Spearfish. A 1-1 weekend ended when she was pinned by Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon’s Britney Rueb in 3 minutes 14 seconds of the championship match.
Ellie Jeffery (3-1 record at 120 pounds), Sydney Badwound (4-1 at 126), and Jayden Werlinger (3-1 at 142) turned in third-place finishes.
Madelynn Schlup earned fourth place at 106 pounds after a 2-2 weekend record.
Two others competed for the Spartans. They were Piper Brooke-Ellison (0-2 record at 106 pounds) and Haven Baker (2-2 at 106).
