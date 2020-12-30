Spearfish wrestlers compete at Floyd Farrand Invitational

SIOUX FALLS — Spearfish ended the first month of its wrestling season by competing at the Floyd Farrand Invitational, held Tuesday in Sioux Falls.
This year’s tournament was wrestled as individual duals with five different pods.
Spearfish forged a 2-1 duals record. The Spartans defeated Sioux Falls Lincoln 42-36, fell 42-30 to Milbank, and defeated Dakota Valley 54-24.
A girls’ individual tournament was also held. Spearfish’s Taylor Graveman (Fierbach) forged a 2-1 record, with teammates Maraia Kruske and Shea Irion posting 0-1 marks.
Results follow.
Duals
Spearfish vs. Sioux Falls Lincoln
113 pounds: Josh Hoffman (Spearfish) pinned Eliot Ellenbecker (Lincoln) in 1 minute 17 seconds.
120 pounds: Bentley Williams (Lincoln) pinned John Jeffery (Spearfish) in 1 minute 13 seconds.
126 pounds: Dawson Wallen (Lincoln) pinned Mason Schmitz (Spearfish) in 3 minutes 44 seconds.
132 pounds: Clayton Donovan (Spearfish) won by forfeit.
138 pounds: Quinten Carlson (Spearfish) won by forfeit.
145 pounds: Oakley Blakeman (Spearfish) pinned Francisco Martinez (Lincoln) in 1 minute 50 seconds.
152 pounds: Bailey Badwound (Spearfish) pinned Tae Ellenbecker (Lincoln) in 2 minutes 51 seconds.
160 pounds: Dawson Craig (Spearfish) won by forfeit.
170 pounds: Emerant Beyene (Lincoln) pinned Markus Medina (Spearfish) in 1 minute 43 seconds.
182 pounds: Charles Hillman (Lincoln) won by forfeit.
195 pounds: Bryce Kwiecinski (Lincoln) pinned Mason Schlup (Spearfish) in 57 seconds.
220 pounds: AJ Veldman (Spearfish) won by forfeit.
285 pounds: Open, which means neither team had a wrestler in this class.
106 pounds: Turner Gordon (Lincoln) won by forfeit.
Spearfish vs. Milbank
120 pounds: Jacob Johnson (Milbank) pinned John Jeffery (Spearfish) in 2 minutes 14 seconds.
126 pounds: Mason Schmitz (Spearfish) defeated Noah Garcia (Milbank) 16-15.
132 pounds: Clayton Donovan (Spearfish) defeated Brayden Christensen (Milbank) 6-2.
138 pounds: Tate Schlueter (Milbank) pinned Quinten Carlson (Spearfish) in 1 minute 30 seconds.
145 pounds: Oakley Blakeman (Spearfish) pinned Joseph French (Milbank) in 41 seconds.
152 pounds: Bailey Badwound (Spearfish) pinned Barrett Schenk (Milbank) in 50 seconds.
160 pounds: Dawson Craig (Spearfish) pinned Paul VanDover (Milbank) in 1 minute 2 seconds.
170 pounds: Leyton Raffety (Milbank) pinned Markus Medina (Spearfish) in 1 minute 43 seconds.
182 pounds: Nick Trevett (Milbank) won by forfeit.
195 pounds: Toby Schenk (Milbank) pinned Mason Schlup (Spearfish) in 1 minute 10 seconds.
220 pounds: Logan Meyer (Milbank) pinned AJ Veldman (Spearfish) in 52 seconds.
285 pounds: Landon Novy (Milbank) won by forfeit.
106 pounds: Open, which means neither team had a wrestler in this class.
113 pounds: Josh Hoffman (Spearfish) pinned Jayce Johnson (Milbank) in 33 seconds.
Spearfish vs. Dakota Valley
126 pounds: Jackson Boonstra (Dakota Valley) pinned Mason Schmitz (Spearfish) in 12 seconds.
132 pounds: Devon Heinbaugh (Spearfish) won by forfeit.
138 pounds: Quinten Carlson (Spearfish) pinned Garrett Weibelhaus (Dakota Valley) in 45 seconds.
145 pounds: Oakley Blakeman (Spearfish) won by forfeit.
152 pounds: Bailey Badwound (Spearfish) pinned Lake Kistner (Dakota Valley) in 1 minute 11 seconds.
160 pounds: Dawson Craig (Spearfish) won by forfeit.
170 pounds: Gunner Gunderson (Dakota Valley) pinned Markus Medina (Spearfish) in 2 minutes 45 seconds.
182 pounds: Brodey Ballinger (Dakota Valley) won by forfeit.
195 pounds: Mason Schlup (Spearfish) won by forfeit.
220 pounds: AJ Veldman (Spearfish) won by forfeit.
285 pounds: Alex Reinhardt (Dakota Valley) won by forfeit.
106 pounds: Open, which means neither team had a wrestler in this class.
113 pounds: Josh Hoffman (Spearfish) pinned Bennett Lukken (Dakota Valley) in 20 seconds.
120 pounds: John Jeffery (Spearfish) won by forfeit.
Girls’ tournament
Taylor Graveman (Fierbach) fell 7-6 to Brookings’ Cherish Stern, pinned Lennox’s Alexis Fischer in 59 seconds, and pinned Dakota Valley’s Ariana Gomez in 3 minutes 14 seconds.
Maraia Kruske fell 8-7 to Harrisburg’s Regina Stoeser.
Shea Irion fell 14-3 to Harrisburg’s Regina Stoeser.
