Spearfish wins first-ever girls' wrestling dual

Spearfish’s Mathilde Matsuda, back, works to score against Harrisburg opponent Chloe Ellingsen. Matsuda came up short by a 7-3 decision. Pioneer photo by Jason Gross

SPEARFISH — The Spearfish varsity girls’ wrestling team defeated Harrisburg 36-15 in a Thursday night dual at the Spearfish High School gym. It was the first event since South Dakota officially sanctioned the sport.

“Everybody kind of knew that it was one of the first things ever,” Spearfish head coach Joel Martin said. “I thought we stepped right up and wrestled extremely, extremely well.”

