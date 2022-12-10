By Jason Gross
Black Hills Pioneer
SPEARFISH — The Spearfish varsity girls’ wrestling team defeated Harrisburg 36-15 in a Thursday night dual at the Spearfish High School gym. It was the first event since South Dakota officially sanctioned the sport.
“Everybody kind of knew that it was one of the first things ever,” Spearfish head coach Joel Martin said. “I thought we stepped right up and wrestled extremely, extremely well.”
Four Spearfish wrestlers earned pins in their respective weight classes. They were Haven Baker (106 pounds), Maraia Kruske (113), Taylor Graveman (142), and Jayden Werlinger (154).
“It’s pretty exciting; it’s kind of surreal,” Kruske said in describing the event’s significance. “Honestly, it’s just like breathtaking,” Graveman said.
South Dakota pioneers worked to build up the sport, and Spearfish’s school board allowed sanctioning. Graveman said her teammates are also really happy about things.
As for Thursday’s match, Graveman said, a 100th career pin is on her list of goals. She added she is always striving for greatness instead of simple goodness.
Graveman and Kruske have wrestled since they were really young. They were the only two girls’ wrestlers and are now part of a 20-member squad.
Kruske did not look for a quick pin coming into her match, but the chance presented itself. “When you can get something done that quickly (1 minute 6 seconds over Susu Kamara), it makes it a lot better,” Kruske said.
Training and preparation for Kruske have changed for this season. She said that is because the boys’ and girls’ teams practice in separate rooms.
This season’s team includes 10 new members. Kruske said things have to return to the basics, with a lot of repetition involved.
“When you have a group of girls that all want to try something new, and they’re willing to learn, it’s a great feeling,” Kruske said.
Kruske’s on-mat plan for this season includes pushing herself more, doing moves that are sort of unfamiliar, and finding new openings for takedowns.
“My motivation for this year is a lot more,” Kruske said. Part of that is due to her commitment to the University of Sioux Falls’ wrestling program, with another part of that because of what happened last season.
“When you lose state (in 2021) after being a state champion (in 2020), it kind of gives you that incentive to just push yourself even more,” Kruske said.
Building endurance is a major goal of Kruske for the next few weeks. She also wants to learn new things.
“I’m excited to see how all of the girls on the team succeed this year,” Kruske said. “We’ve got a really good group.”
Goals for this season include a third state individual title and a team championship, according to Graveman. She said hard work, and helping teammates at all times, would give the team the best chance of reaching those goals.
Martin praised Baker for her efforts along with Werlinger and Mathilde Matsuda. This marks Matsuda’s first-ever wrestling campaign, and Martin said she had her chances.
Spearfish is competing at the Rapid City Invitational this Friday and Saturday. Martin said his biggest aim is seeing the athletes improve and compete each match.
“You want to just kind of climb that mountain as the season goes,” Martin said. “When the end of February comes, that’s when we should be wrestling our best.”
Match-by-match results from the dual follow.
106 pounds: Haven Baker (Spearfish) pinned Ragan Peacock (Harrisburg) in 56 seconds.
113 pounds: Maraia Kruske (Spearfish) pinned Susu Kamara (Harrisburg) in 1 minute 6 seconds.
120 pounds: Madelynn Schlup (Spearfish) won by forfeit.
126 pounds: Regina Stoeser (Harrisburg) pinned Candice Matsuda (Spearfish) in 1 minute 20 seconds.
132 pounds: Chloe Ellingsen (Harrisburg) defeated Mathilde Matsuda (Spearfish) 7-3.
142 pounds: Taylor Graveman (Spearfish) pinned Emerson Skuodas (Harrisburg) in 1 minutes 33 seconds.
154 pounds: Jayden Werlinger (Spearfish) pinned Jade Dubbelde (Harrisburg) in 22 seconds.
170 pounds: Marlee Heltzel (Spearfish) won by forfeit.
190 pounds: Morgn Lantaff (Harrisburg) won by forfeit.
285 pounds: Open, which means neither team had a wrestler in this class.
The evening began with a scramble featuring 15 matches with wrestlers from Lead-Deadwood, Lakota Tech, Harrisburg, and Little Wound as well as Spearfish. Results follow.
106 pounds: Nevaeh Foster (Spearfish) pinned Iva Black Elk (Lakota Tech) in 1 minute 17 seconds.
113 pounds: Brandy Marshall (Lakota Tech) pinned Nevada McMahon (Lead-Deadwood) in 1 minute 40 seconds.
120 pounds: Cante White Bull (Lakota Tech) pinned Winter McMahon (Lead-Deadwood) in 2 minutes 21 seconds.
126 pounds: Addi Viox (Harrisburg) pinned Kaylee Provost (Little Wound) in 1 minute 10 seconds.
132 pounds: Jessica Waln (Lakota Tech) pinned Hannah Stagman (Harrisburg) in 1 minute 13 seconds.
142 pounds: Giada Scherich (Lakota Tech) pinned Jillian Heisler (Spearfish) in 20 seconds.
154 pounds: Trinity Zopp (Lead-Deadwood) pinned Deshawneiegh Iron Cloud (Little Wound) in 1 minute 15 seconds.
113 pounds: Elizabeth Botkin (Spearfish) pinned Alicen Elk (Little Wound) in 53 seconds.
113 pounds: Brandy Marshall (Lakota Tech) pinned Piper Brooke-Ellison (Spearfish) in 5 minutes 56 seconds.
120 pounds: Winter McMahon (Lead-Deadwood) pinned Georgie Charles (Spearfish) in 3 minutes 57 seconds.
154 pounds: Brianna Kelly (Harrisburg) pinned Jordan Waln (Lakota Tech) in 31 seconds.
120 pounds: Cante White Bull (Lakota Tech) pinned Claire Abbitt (Spearfish) in 20 seconds.
142 pounds: Lakota Rodgers (Lakota Tech) pinned Kimberlyn Heisler (Spearfish) in 4 minutes 4 seconds.
154 pounds: Aileana Brewer (Lakota Tech) pinned Brianna Kelly (Harrisburg) in 1 minute 51 seconds.
154 pounds: Trinity Zopp (Lead-Deadwood) pinned Giada Scherich (Lakota Tech) in 3 minutes 7 seconds.
“I’m very proud of them. They did a lot of good things,” Lead-Deadwood assistant coach Kip Mau said of the four Golddiggers’ athletes.
Aggressiveness, trying to find angles, and taking shots are what the Golddiggers have worked on in practice. Mau said conditioning will continue to need work.
Zopp said Thursday marked her first action of the season because of illness. She enters this season as a defending state champion.
Training for this season is different for Zopp because of three new coaches.
Zopp and her teammates are competing at the Rapid City Invitational. She said Thursday she anticipates having four or five matches.
“I’ve just got to stick with the game,” Zopp said. “That’s all I’ve got to care about: focus more on wrestling than the outside things.”
The adrenaline rush of wrestling particularly appeals to Zopp, who said it also improves her connection to God. She said she needs to let go of her challenges and simply wrestle.
Zopp said people expect a lot from her this season, so she has to give it her all.
“You just focus on wrestling and nothing else around you,” Zopp said in describing how she deals with that pressure.
She does not plan on doing anything different on the mat this season. Future goals include spreading the Gospel and repeating as state champion.
