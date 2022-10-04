Spearfish wins boys' soccer tourney opener

SPEARFISH — Spearfish scored the first two goals and went on to defeat Yankton 3-1 in Tuesday’s opening round of the state AA boys’ soccer playoffs at the Black Hills Energy sports complex.
“We took control of the game right off and kept it that way other than that eight- to 10-minute segment,” said Spartans’ head coach Jim Hill, whose team brought the number 8 seed into the game against ninth-seeded Yankton.
Rudy Isburg of Spearfish launched a pass in front of the goal. Teammate Dagoberto Rodriguez kicked it home to give the Spartans a 1-0 lead with 26 ½ minutes remaining in the first half.
Spearfish’s advantage grew to 2-0 as Kellan Scott converted on a penalty kick seven minutes later. The game segment Hill referenced began after that.
Hill said Spearfish players quit going to those 50-50 challenges during that stretch after excelling in that aspect earlier in the game. He added the Bucks like to play physically.
Yankton closed the gap to 2-1 with 15 minutes 17 seconds remaining in the first half on Lance Dannenbring’s penalty kick. That stood as the halftime score.
Midway through the second half, a shot by Spearfish’s Coy Hamilton caromed off the crossbar and stayed in the field of play. Scott scored on the rebound to give the Spartans a bit more breathing room, at 3-1.
Yankton’s best chance came with about three minutes left as a shot by Samuel Huber hit the crossbar but stayed out of the goal. No scoring occurred the rest of the way.
Yankton finished its season at 7-5-3.
“We really communicated,” Hill said after seeing his team’s record improve to eight wins, four losses and two ties. “I could hear guys just yelling back and forth talking to each other. That’s so important.”
Spearfish goalkeeper Jacob Donner said communication was really good, and the defense played as a team.
“Just be a leader and command everybody; tell them where to go and where they need to be,” Donner said in describing his role on the team.
Tuesday marked the second Spearfish-Yankton matchup this season. The squads played to a 2-2 tie Aug. 27 in Yankton.
“We had much better communication,” Donner said when asked how Tuesday’s game differed from the one in August. “Everything up top went better. We scored goals; we had better shots.”
Donner said the season has been going well for Spearfish. “This is definitely our best game by far,” he added.
Playoff motivation enabled the Spartans to play at a high level, according to Donner. He added the squad wants to win a championship.
“We have great fans and want to make them proud,” Donner said. He added the team is good at building out of the back and letting the strikers do their thing.
Spearfish advances to the second round this Saturday, Oct. 8, when it will host 16th-seeded Brandon Valley. Starting time will be announced later.
Brandon Valley stunned top-seeded Huron 3-2 on Tuesday to earn its trip West.
“They’ll be very physical, like Yankton is,” Hill said in describing Brandon Valley. He added the Lynx (3-11-1) lost one game 4-0, but several other defeats have been by only one goal.
Hill cited a willingness to work really hard as a key to success on Saturday.
Scores from Tuesday’s first round follow, with the teams' seeding in parentheses.
(16) Brandon Valley 3, (1) Huron 2
(8) Spearfish 3, (9) Yankton 1
(4) Sioux Falls Lincoln 7, (13) Brookings 0
(5) Watertown 4, (12) Rapid City Central 1
(2) Sioux Falls O’Gorman 2, (15) Sturgis Brown 1
(10) Sioux Falls Washington 2, (7) Aberdeen Central 1
