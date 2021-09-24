Spearfish volleyballers sweep Custer

SPEARFISH — The Spearfish Lady Spartans volleyball team swept the Custer Lady Wildcats 25-18, 25-15, and 25-16, Thursday in Spearfish.
“Our team came out aggressive, and stayed aggressive the whole match. Our hitting was on, something we’ve been working on the past couple of weeks,” said Christine Skoglund, the Lady Spartans head volleyball coach. “Our whole back row was magnificent. I told Callie Wince she was our MVP. She hustled after every ball. We didn’t let many drop, which is one of our goals every match, and everybody just played well together today.”
Spearfish took an early 4-1 lead in set one, thanks in part to a kill by Maria Bouman, and a service ace by Stella Marcus.
A service ace by Samantha Allred, a kill and a put back by Marcus, and a kill by Bouman helped Spearfish stay in front, 21-17.
Kills by Marcus and Alivia Heart, and another kill by Marcus gave Spearfish the win 25-17.
In set two, a service ace by Marcus, and kills by KyleeJo Symonds and Marcus staked Spearfish to a 5-2 lead.
Kills by Brylee Grubb, Marcus, and Bouman helped Spearfish stay on top 13-9.
A service ace by Wince, and kills by Symonds and Marcus helped the Lady Spartans win set two, 25-15, and give Spearfish a two sets to none lead in the match.
Custer led early in set three, 3-2.
A kill and a service ace by Marcus, and kills by Symonds, and Bauman helped Spearfish build a 9-3 lead.
The Lady Spartan went on to win set three, 25-16, and they also win the match three sets to none.
Marcus had seven service aces and nine kills, Bouman had 10 kills and two blocks to lead the Lady Spartans.
Wince had 14 digs, and Kali Reiners had a service ace, seven assists, and six digs for Spearfish.
Spearfish (4-10) travels to St. Thomas More (13-4) Tuesday.
