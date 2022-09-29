Spearfish volleyball wins 4th straight

By Jason Gross
Black Hills Pioneer
SPEARFISH — Spearfish’s varsity volleyball team posted its fourth straight victory by defeating St. Thomas More three games to one Tuesday night at the Spearfish High School gym.
The home standing Spartans won the first two games 25-13 and 25-18. St. Thomas More won the third game 25-22, but Spearfish responded with a 25-17 win in the fourth game to secure the match victory.
“This is a game where we all clicked at the same time,” Spearfish head coach Shelbie Richards said. “We took them (St. Thomas More) out of their swinging game, and so we had to pick up those off-speed shots.”
Richards said her team passed very well in the first two games.
“Once we pass well, we can really roll as a team, and good things are happening,” she added.
St. Thomas More came out ready in the third game, according to Richards. She said the Spartans learned from those momentum swings and were ready in the fourth game.
“We just came back and worried about our own fundamentals,” Richards said in describing that fourth game on the court. “We worried about getting our passes up there; we told our hitters to keep being aggressive.”
Spearfish players stayed composed in the fourth game and trusted themselves and their teammates, Richards said.
“We’re kind of at a point in our season where we’re staring to know and feel the girls behind us taking the ball,” Richards added. “We didn’t let things get us down, and we just kept rolling.”
Richards said the Spartans’ mindset has been so different during the last four matches.
She added players have really worked on competing, knowing, and believing they can go on the court and win.
“It’s so exciting to be able to keep our streak going after we had a winning streak of three,” Spearfish middle blocker Avery Kirk said.
Kirk said the Spartans started strong in the first two games Tuesday and did not get into an early hole. “Having the confidence and good team chemistry, and talking, really helped us keep the momentum going,” she added.
As for the third game, Kirk said Spearfish did not keep up its energy. She added St. Thomas More took that from the Spartans. How was Spearfish able to turn things around in the fourth game? “Just keeping a positive mindset and starting off strong,” Kirk said.
Kirk credited practicing hard, and having the energy at each game, as the biggest factors in the Spartans’ winning streak.
“Getting our good serve receive passes up, and getting our swings down, and getting the excitement after those,” Kirk said when asked about the on-court factors improving and contributing the most to the team’s success.
Spearfish’s strongest on-court suits include hitting, but Kirk said everything is working together.
Kirk described her role as staying positive and being a good teammate. She said that includes having confidence in others and herself.
Spearfish statistical leaders follow.
Attacking kills: Jozie Dana 9, Maria Bouman 8, Ada Bouman 7, Brylee Grubb 7, Alivia Heairet 5, Avery Kirk 4.
Serving aces: Callie Wince 4, Kirk 3, Kali Reiners 2, Tayler Duncan 1, Dana 1, Heairet 1.
Set assists: Reiners 16, Duncan 13, Wince 3.
Digs: Wince 11, Dana 9, Heairet 6, Duncan 5, Reiners 4, Kirk 3, Grubb 1.
Total blocks: A. Bouman 4 (3 solo and 1 assist), M. Bouman 3 (2 solo and 1 assist), Kirk 2 (1 solo and 1 assist), Grubb 2 (1 solo and 1 assist).
Spearfish, now 7-14, next plays at home against Sturgis Brown (2-13) Oct. 6.
