Spearfish volleyball team wins 4th straight

The Spearfish bench celebrates after winning the fourth game and securing the match victory over St. Thomas More. Pioneer photo by Jason Gross

SPEARFISH — Spearfish’s varsity volleyball team posted its fourth straight victory by defeating St. Thomas More three games to one tonight at the Spearfish High School gym.

The home standing Spartans won the first two games 25-13 and 25-18. St. Thomas More won the third game 25-22, but Spearfish responded with a 25-17 win in the fourth game to secure the match victory.

