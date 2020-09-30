SPEARFISH — Spearfish dropped a five-game decision to St. Thomas More, Tuesday night, at the Spearfish High School gym.
The home standing Spartans won the first game 27-25. St. Thomas More won the second game 25-20 and the third game 30-28. Spearfish captured the fourth game 25-21, but St. Thomas More won the fifth game 15-7 to secure the match victory.
“We kind of got down on ourselves mentally. We didn’t have a good, positive mindset that last set,” Spearfish head coach Christine Skoglund said.
Skoglund added Spearfish committed too many hitting errors.
Erin Rotert served an ace to put Spearfish ahead 9-5 in the first game. Attacking kills by Stella Marcus and Karstin DuPont extended the Spartans’ advantage to 13-5.
St. Thomas More stormed back to forge a 15-15 tie. Halle Rogers recorded an attacking kill as Spearfish led 17-15.
Rogers served consecutive aces to keep the Spartans ahead 22-19. The visiting Cavaliers forged a 25-25 tie.
Spearfish gained side out and a 26-25 lead. Marcus’ attacking kill sealed the 27-25 win for the Spartans.
St. Thomas More jumped out to a 10-3 lead in the second game. Jordan McArthur served an ace to keep the Cavaliers’ advantage to 14-7.
Marcus’ attacking kill allowed Spearfish to slice the margin to 19-17. St. Thomas More moved ahead 24-19 en route to the 25-20 win.
The Cavaliers built an 11-5 lead in the third game, but Spearfish gained side out and cut the margin to 14-11. Lily McCarty served an ace as the Spartans trailed by only 14-12.
DuPont’s block pulled Spearfish into a 20-20 tie. Dylan Reman turned in an attacking kill to give the Spartans side out and a 22-21 edge.
The teams were tied at 24, 25, 26, 27, and 28. St. Thomas More scored the next two points; Dani Godkin served an ace as the Cavaliers won 30-28.
Marcus’ attacking kill put the Spartans ahead 12-8 in the fourth game. DuPont and Marcus combined on a block to give Spearfish side out and a 13-10 edge.
McCarty’s serving ace and Maddi Doren’s attacking kill opened a 19-11 cushion for Spearfish. St. Thomas More got no closer than the 25-21 final, which tied matters at two and forced the decisive fifth game.
“We did everything fundamentally well,” Skoglund said in describing the two games Spearfish won. “Our defense was much better.”
A volleyball game typically ends at 25, but a team must win by at least two points. Teams sometimes must sometimes collect 27 or 30 points before a game can end, and Skoglund was asked about the key to winning a lengthy game like that.
“You’ve got to get those consecutive points,” Skoglund said. “We just have to have that aggressiveness.”
Spearfish forged a 2-2 tie in that fifth game on Rogers’ attacking kill. St. Thomas More forged ahead 8-4 and 11-5.
DuPont turned in an attacking kill as Spearfish stayed within 13-7. St. Thomas More responded by going on to the 15-7 win.
Statistical leaders follow.
Serving aces: Lily McCarty 3, Halle Rogers 3, Karstin DuPont 2, Erin Rotert 2.
Attacking kills: Stella Marcus 15, Rogers 10, DuPont 9.
Total blocks: McCarty 4, Rogers 4, DuPont 4, Marcus 3.
Set assists: McCarty 34, KyleeJo Symonds 2, Maddi Doren 2.
Digs: Grace Karp 25, Marcus 19, McCarty 18.
Both teams return to action on Tuesday, Oct. 6. Spearfish (4-6) will host Sturgis, with St. Thomas More (9-7) to host Philip.
“After tonight, we need to clean up all of our hitting errors,” Skoglund said. She added the team will work a lot on defense, eye work, and staying positive.
