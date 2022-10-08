SPEARFISH — Spearfish’s varsity volleyball team won its fifth consecutive match by defeating Sturgis Brown three games to zero Thursday night, at the Spearfish High School gym.
Scores were 25-16, 25-12, and 25-20.
“Overall, it was a really good match for us,” said Lady Spartans’ head coach Shelbie Richards, whose team had not had a match in seven days before Thursday. “I feel like we were a little too tense and tight, and we kind of had to loosen and get settled back in to just play volleyball.”
Richards said Spearfish has been able to go over fundamentals during this slow stretch and make sure the defense is right.
“Tonight, our most solid (aspect) was our hitters. They were running their tempo routes and doing what they needed to with the ball,” Richards said. She added digging was more in system than serve receive.
“We had fun, and we didn’t let points get us down. We just kept rolling,” Spearfish hitter Alivia Heairet said.
Heairet said tonight felt a bit strange because the team is used to having two matches a week, but things felt normal.
“We’ve been practicing hard, and it was just kind of part of our normal routine,” she said.
Heairet said communication showed the biggest improvement from last week’s match to tonight, .
“Last year went a little rough for me, and this year, I feel like I’m really satisfied with how I’m doing,” Heairet said.
Heairet said she has improved in reading the block this season along with reading off the block and reading a hitter’s shoulder in the back row.
“I try to be a leader, and I try to be a role model for the younger girls,” Heairet said of her role on the squad.
Her leadership style leans more toward by example.
The Spartans have succeeded in not letting things get them down during this winning streak, according to Heairet.
She said the players are excited to be in contention for a Class AA SoDak 16 match.
Spearfish (8-14) has not lost a match since Sept. 17 at Mitchell. Richards agreed the winning stretch is helping build the Spartans’ confidence.
“We’re seeing that we can win, and we’re learning how to win,” Richards said. She added the team cannot do things like stop communicating within a play.
Spearfish returns to action Tuesday when they travels to Belle Fourche.
Sturgis Brown hosts Douglas today.
“We have to come in and focus on our side,” Richards said. “If something goes wrong and (Mataya) Ward gets a (n attacking) kill, we’ve got to move on and focus back on our side.”
Richards gave a large amount of credit to strength and conditioning coach Eric Santure.
She said Spearfish athletes are jumping very well because of their offseason work, and he has helped them maintain and recover throughout this campaign.
“We just had a hard time hitting the ball,” Sturgis Brown head coach Deb Cano said. “Our sets were a little off tonight, and our hitters were a little inconsistent.”
Sturgis Brown’s record is 2-18 after its fourth straight setback, but Cano said the team is making progress.
She said the Lady Scoopers played hard against Douglas, Sept. 29, in a three-games-to-one loss that could have gone either way.
“Our serve receive has really come a long ways,” Cano said in describing the biggest improvement area this season. “We have many girls passing higher scores than what we started the season with.”
Sturgis Brown’s strengths include serving, according to Cano.
She said the servers are aggressive and unafraid to hit the ball hard.
Cano said she would like to see the team hit better than it did on Sept. 29.
“They definitely ran after a lot more balls, and our blocks: we didn’t really cover those as well as we might have,” Sturgis Brown setter Avery Fogelman said in describing the Spartans.
Fogelman said the Scoopers have progressed the most this season in players trusting one another and building relationships.
“We’ve improved; it’s just that we aren’t quite there yet,” she added.
Scooper strengths thus far include serving, according to Fogelman.
She also cited offense, with players knowing where to put the ball, where the defensive holes are, and how hard to go.
“I really had to step it up as a leader,” said Fogelman, who is a junior. She played a different position last season and said she has to step up and show she can perform the task.
Fogelman has played setter since the seventh grade. However, she played back row defense on the junior varsity squad a season ago.
“I was still setting for anothe team too, so I was playing for both,” Fogelman said. “So it wasn’t too much of a hard transition.”
Fogelman said working more as a team, not giving up within the first game, and winning the match are what the Scoopers would like to accomplish against Douglas.
The Lady Scoopers will host Douglas today.
Statistical leaders follow.
Attacking kills — Spearfish 30 (Alivia Heairet 12, Adelyn Bouman 5, Avery Kirk 5). Sturgis Brown 18 (Faith King 5).
Serving aces — Spearfish 4 (Callie Wince 3, Kali Reiners 1). Sturgis Brown 4.
Set assists — Spearfish 30 (Reiners 19, Tayler Duncan 9), Sturgis Brown 17 (Fogelman 7).
Total blocks — Spearfish 5 (Brylee Grubb 2, Maria Bouman 1, A. Bouman 1, Kirk 1), Sturgis Brown 1 (King 1).
Digs — Spearfish 27 (Wince 10, Jozie Dana 6), Sturgis Brown 65 (Fogelman 13).
To read all of today's stories,
or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.