Spearfish volleyball registration underway

SPEARFISH — It is time to sign up for the Spearfish spring coed and women’s adult volleyball leagues.
Coed games will be held on Sundays, and women’s league contests will be Wednesday nights at Spearfish High School.
Forms may be picked up and dropped off at Black Hills Pure Water or by email.
Final rosters are due in by Wednesday, Feb. 16. A coed league will start Sunday, Feb. 20, and the women’s league will begin its season on Wednesday, Feb. 23.
Costs are $40 per person, with a minimum of four players per team.
For more information, contact Sarah Dittman at (605) 641-1249 or email bhpure@rushmore.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.