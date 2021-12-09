Spearfish volleyball players receive honors at banquet

SPEARFISH — Spearfish volleyball players received their end-of-season awards at a team banquet held Tuesday evening in the high school commons area.
Seventeen players and two student managers earned varsity letters for their efforts during the 2021 campaign. Players were Kylee Jo Symonds, Faith Steedley, Antonia Hill, Stella Marcus, Samantha Allred, Karstin Dupont, Callie Wince, Ava Muth, Tayler Duncan, Vaida Pettersen, Alivia Heairet, Brylee Grubb, Maria Bouman, Addi Reiners, Anna Hoffman, Kali Reiners, and Lilli Gallegos. Student managers were Hallie Parks and Mia Schultz.
A few of the varsity players received skill awards.
Marcus posted team highs in serving aces (46) and attacking kills (145).
Wince turned in the best passing average (1.97), and collected a team-high 470 digs.
Duncan led the varsity in set assists with 182. Vaida Pettersen collected 28 total blocks to lead the varsity in that category.
Four players earned team awards, with team members voting.
Grubb received the Unsung Hero award, with Allred earning the Most Improved Player honor. Marcus was named the team’s Most Valuable Offensive Player, and Wince received two awards: Most Valuable Defensive Player, and Most Valuable Player overall.
Ninth-grade, sophomore, and junior varsity coaches also announced their end-of-season team awards.
Spearfish White
Offensive Player of the Year: Brooklyn Yackley.
Defensive Player of the Year: Kaitlyn Garness.
Most Improved Players (two): Austynn Suda and Lanie Ewing.
Most Valuable Player: Brooklyn Yackley.
Unsung Hero: Lola Ruml.
Spearfish Maroon
Offensive Player of the Year: Avery Kirk.
Defensive Player of the Year: Ellie Olson.
Most Improved Player: Sydney Brost.
Most Valuable Player: Jozie Dana.
Unsung Hero: Ashtyn Tieszen.
C Team
Offensive Player of the Year: Avery Kirk.
Defensive Player of the Year: Ashlyn Mosset
Most Improved Player: Taylor Keller.
Most Valuable Players (two): Breon Bogard and Maddie Cross.
Unsung Hero: Sierra West.
Junior Varsity Team
Offensive Player of the Year: Brylee Grubb.
Defensive Player of the Year: Addi Reiners.
Most Improved Players (two): Breon Bogard and Sierra West.
Most Valuable Player: Brylee Grubb.
Unsung Hero: Alivia Heariet.
