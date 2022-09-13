SPEARFISH— The Spearfish High School volleyball team was swept by Pierre Saturday, in Spearfish.
The scores were 25-23, 25-15, and 25-12.
“Tonight we had our right side hitter who has been playing for us very consistently, she was sick, so we had to throw out a whole new rotation. I think they played really well in different roles tonight,” said Shelbie Richards, the Lady Spartans volleyball coach.” They’ve got to learn to bring the energy themselves, and get the little bit of edge on them to put the ball away.
Lady Spartan sophomore Jozie Dana said the team still lacks in certain areas.
“We are still having some struggles with just communicating, and I think when we encourage each other, it helps us to not focus on ourselves and get in our heads, but helps us to focus on our team and to get us the energy to get us going,” said Dana. “I think we need to quit focusing on ourselves and to talk to each other and tell them “good pass” and come together, because when we come together that’s when we do our best. We just need to trust each other.”
Pierre jumped out to a 9-5 lead in the first set.
Spearfish’s Tayler Duncan hit a service ace, and kills by Avery Kirk and Maria Bouman kept the score close at 11-8.
Pierre led 19-10, when Spearfish mounted a come back.
Alivia Heairet, and Brylee Grubb helped Spearfish score five straight points and cut the Lady Governors lead to 19-15.
Pierre led 24-20 when kills by Bauman and Avery Kirk helped the lady Spartans pull within one point, 24-23, but Pierre got the final point to win the first set 25-23.
Grubb, Dana, and Bauman helped Spearfish stay close at 14-12, but Pierre scored 11 of the next 14 points to win the set 25-15, and take a two sets to none lead in the match.
The third set was all Pierre as their frontline dominated, and they won the set 25-12, and they won the match three sets to none.
Bouman had six kills and two blocks, and Dana added five kills and two blocks, and nine digs, for Spearfish. Callie Wince came up with 16 digs.
“We have great spurts going on right now. Our serve/receive is a little bit down, but I think it is coming. There are glimpses in that rally, in that first set, but we’ve just got to remember that feeling, and that feeling is what is going to get these girls to win things,” said Richards. “Like I said, we have those spurts. Maria (Bouman) is still not 100% healthy for us either, but we will just keep battling.”
Richards said communication is still a problem, but it is getting better.
“Our lack of communication comes down to being super young, and playing in different positions. Jozie (Dana) is a sophomore and she didn’t play much JV last year at all, I don’t think she played any JV, so she is jumping from freshman to varsity level, and it’s just taking that accountability of talking throughout the play. Once they figure that out they’ll be like “oh yeah, this makes more sense,” Richards said.
