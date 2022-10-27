SPEARFISH — The Spearfish Lady Spartans needed four sets to defeat Rapid City Central Tuesday night in Spearfish.
The scores were 25-18, 25-22, 23-25, and 25-21.
“That was a huge win for us, especially at this home stretch in the season, and kind of looking at where we are in the standings,” said Shelbie Richards, the Lady Spartans volleyball coach. ”Our hitting percentage was the worst we had the whole year. I think we hit 24 out which is massive, but it shows our defense kept us in the game and gave us a second chance.
Spearfish was coming off losing three of four matches at the Rapid City Tournament over the weekend.
“I really didn’t know how we were going to respond. We played East River teams, which are really fast, and things we haven’t been seeing all year,” said Richards. “Central played a little bit slower than what we have been seeing, so I think we did a good job adjusting to that. We just have to make sure we stay engaged the whole time.”
Ade Bouman, a freshman middle hitter for the Lady Spartans,talked about how Spearfish performed.
“I think the key to our win was our passing and communicating throughout the game, together,” said Bouman. ”We had a really good practice yesterday, which I think helped, and we just came in ready to win, and ready to play.”
Bouman said it is important to get wins the next two games to have momentum going into the SoDak 16 Tournament.
“These next two games for us are really crucial. We need to just keep pushing, and then hopefully we can get a good win in the SoDak 16 to get us to the state tournament,” Bouman said.
In the first set, a kill by Avery Kirk, a service ace by Callie Wince, and a kill by Olivia Heairet gave Spearfish an early 3-1 lead.
Rapid City Central battled back.
Danielle Deming hit a service ace to give the Lady Cobblers the lead, 6-5.
The score was tied at 10-10, when Wince hit a service ace, kills by Maria Bouman and Heairet, and a put back by Heairet gave Spearfish the lead-14-12.
Spearfish built its lead to 24-18, and Jozie Dana hit a service ace to give the Lady Spartans the first set, 25-18.
In the second set the Lady Cobblers raced out to 6-3 lead.
Kills by Bouman and Dana, and a put back by Brylee Grubb tied the score at 6-6.
Kills by Maria and Ade Bouman helped Spearfish take the lead 15-11.
Rapid City Central refused to quit, fighting back to tie the score at 17-17.
The score was tied at 22-22, when kills by Maria Bouman and Heairet, and a kill by Ade Bouman gave Spearfish the win 25-22, and gave them a two sets to one lead in the match.
Rapid City Central used its front line players, Mady Wolfe, Leah Richardt, and Caylea Schartz to win set three, 25-23, but they still trails two sets to one in the match.
Wince, Kali Reiners, Ade Bauman and Heairet helped Spearfish grab a 9-5 leave in the fourth set.
Rapid City Central scored nine of the next 12 points to take the lead 14-12.
Kills by Dana, Mara Bouman and Ade Bauman helped the Lady Spartans retake the lead, 17-16.
Spearfish led 24-21, when a kill by Dana sealed the win 25-21, gave the Lady Spartans the match, 25-21.
Maria Bouman and Dana led Spearfish with nine kills each, followed by Heairet and Ade Bauman with eight kills each, and Kirk with seven kills.
Wince had four service aces followed by Reiners with three, and Dana with two service aces.
Reiners had 19 assists and eight digs, Taylor Duncan had 17 assists and five digs.
Dana had 25 digs, Wince 18 digs, and Heairet came up with 14 kills.
Spearfish will host Rapid City Stevens (21-10) Tuesday night, before traveling to Douglas (11-19) Thursday, to close out the regular season.
“We have to compete against Stevens. They are a solid team. We hit a lot of good shots tonight and were changing it up, hitting shots down the line, tips, so we have to just be ready and compete with them and have confidence in that game because we can go win that game,” said Richards. “Then we play Douglas again, which is a huge game for us to keep us in the running for the SoDak 16.”
