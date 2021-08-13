STURGIS — What does the vice president of the South Dakota Motocross Association (SDMA) do to scratch his racing itch during the week?
If you’re 28-year-old Mike Neel, you compete in the Verta-X event held Wednesday at the Jackpine Gypsies Motorcycle Club grounds at Sturgis.
Verta-X is quite similar to the traditional hill climb: with one exception. A racer tries to reach the hilltop while another rider tries to get there first.
The Spearfish resident entered the 450 and Open classes.
He has raced motorcycles since age 9 and started Verta-X racing in 2017.
“I grew up racing motocross. I’ve been traveling all over the United States to do it and heard about this event,” Neel recalled.
“We came and checked it out, and it was super fun. We really enjoyed it, so we came back.”
Neel has attended this event every year since.
He called it “pure adrenaline” in having to battle another person while climbing the hill. “That’s why there are so many people here to do it,” he said.
“We love that close, elbow-bumping all the way up the hill. That’s right up our street.”
Neel won the 250 class in 2017, with his friend Brandon Overweg claiming top honors in the Open class and another friend Troy Finn winning the 450 class.
“It was cool that all three classes were won by local guys,” said Neel, who grew up in Sturgis.
Going up a hill quickly is what Neel has learned from Finn and Overweg. “They have the knack for it, whatever knack that may be,” Finn said.
Neel’s personality keeps him in the sport.
“I’m just a competitive person all around,” Neel said. “I love racing motocross, super moto, hill climb: anything that I can do to be on a motorcycle.”
Sturgis is the only venue where Neel competes in Verta-X. He races motocross but said he would participate in another event if one surfaced somewhere else.
What makes this hill unique for Neel?
“It’s that Sturgis red dirt, for sure,” he said. “I’ve been washing that stuff out of my gear since I was a little kid. You never get it out, either.”
Neel uses a 2018 Suzuki RMZ 450. He said it is more of a motocross bike but correlates to Verta-X rather well.
Motocross racers have eight laps to catch riders in front of them. Verta-x is an entirely different matter.
“This is a 14-, 15-second run,” Neel said. “If your start isn’t on point, and you lose that start, you don’t have very much time to make up that space back.”
Adrenaline and competitiveness are what Neel enjoys most about verta-x. He said this event is very cut-and-dried, with a person knowing the final result upon reaching the hilltop.
Neel’s biggest challenge centers on the fact this event is also a hill climb. “In the last part of it, all the hill climb riders have way more experience in this than we do,” he said.
Motocross is a weekend-to-weekend endeavor that keeps Neel rather busy.
He attempts to enter nine races a year through the SDMA and tries to find a race when that circuit is not busy.
Neel has served as SDMA Vice President since 2018.
“You have to think that you’re going to win everything,” Neel said of his mental preparation on race day. “You cannot have any doubt in your mind or anything like that.”
Neel’s family owns and operates a Sturgis scrap yard called R&N Recycling. He and his wife work a fireworks stand every year.
“This is the time that we get to go out and enjoy it,” Neel said of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. “For us, ‘enjoying it’ is racing.”
Neel sees himself on the back side of his motocross racing career, with 30 being the cutoff age he cited. He has had surgery on his back and limbs in past years.
Such an age does not really exist in Verta-X. Neel said some riders are past 40 years of age.
The racing slate continues tonight with an amateur hillclimb event at the Gypsies club grounds, starting at 10 a.m. A pro-am flat track event featuring bikes, karts, and mini-sprints is set for 7:30 p.m.
