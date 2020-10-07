SPEARFISH — Spearfish’s varsity volleyball team defeated Sturgis three games to one Tuesday night at the Spearfish High School gym.
The visiting Scoopers won the first game 26-24. Spearfish won the next three games 25-17, 25-19, and 25-22 to secure the match victory.
“By the second set, we had way more confidence in everything we were doing,” Spartans’ head coach Christine Skoglund said.
“We were serving better. We were digging up the ball better; we were passing better and blocking better,” Skoglund added.
Elisabeth Ortiz served an ace to put Sturgis ahead 5-3 in the first game. The Scoopers led 12-8 before Spearfish gained side out and cut the margin to 12-9.
Dylan Reman and Halle Rogers recorded attacking kills for Spearfish, with Rogers’ effort pulling the Spartans into a 12-12 tie.
Spearfish took a 16-15 lead when Stella Marcus served an ace. Erin Rotert and Rogers had attacking kills as Spearfish led 19-15.
Sturgis sliced the margin to 23-21 on Ortiz’s attacking kill. Ella Johnson served an ace as the Scoopers forged a 23-23 tie.
Kaylee Whatley recorded an attacking kill to end the first game 26-24 in Sturgis’ favor.
“I felt like we played a good first set, but we just didn’t finish at the end,” Skoglund said.
The Scoopers took a 3-1 lead in the second game on Olivia Vollmer’s back-to-back serving aces.
Spearfish pulled into an 8-8 tie as Rotert served consecutive aces.
Sturgis gained side out and cut the margin to 17-14. Vollmer’s serving ace and Jillian Beck’s block brought the Scoopers within 17-16.
Karstin DuPont recorded a block to put Spearfish ahead 24-16 en route to the 25-17 victory.
Marcus served an ace in the third game as the Spartans built a 10-3 advantage. Reman added an attacking kill to give Spearfish side out and a 13-4 lead.
The Scoopers stayed within 19-10 as Joellen Cano served consecutive aces. Makayla
