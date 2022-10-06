Spearfish VB team sweeps Sturgis Brown

Spearfish’s Alivia Heairet, right, goes for the attacking kill against Sturgis Brown opponent Avreigh Long. Heairet and her Spartans’ teammates earned the sweep and won their fifth straight match. Pioneer photo by Jason Gross

SPEARFISH — Spearfish’s varsity volleyball team won its fifth consecutive match by defeating Sturgis Brown three games to zero Thursday night at the Spearfish High School gym. Scores were 25-16, 25-12, and 25-20.

“Overall, it was a really good match for us,” said Spartans’ head coach Shelbie Richards, whose team had not had a match in seven days before Thursday. “I feel like we were a little too tense and tight, and we kind of had to loosen and get settled back in to just play volleyball.”

