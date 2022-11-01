Spearfish VB team falls to Stevens

Avery Kirk of Spearfish gets ready to hit the ball between Rapid City Stevens’ Macey Wathen and Ava Mitchell. Pioneer photo by Jason Gross

Click to purchase this photo

SPEARFISH — Spearfish’s varsity volleyball team dropped a three-games-to-one decision to Rapid City Stevens, Tuesday night, at the Spearfish High School gym.

The home standing Spartans won the first game 25-20. Rapid City Stevens captured the next three games 25-18, 25-22, and 25-18 to secure the match victory.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.