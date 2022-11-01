Spearfish VB team falls to Stevens

SPEARFISH — Spearfish’s varsity volleyball team dropped a three-games-to-one decision to Rapid City Stevens, Tuesday night, at the Spearfish High School gym.
The home standing Spartans won the first game 25-20. Rapid City Stevens captured the next three games 25-18, 25-22, and 25-18 to secure the match victory.
“Our biggest thing is, these guys have to believe they can win,” Spearfish head coach Shelbie Richards said. “Our skills are there; it’s just that mental aspect that we talk about all the time as a team.”
Richards said the Spartans were more relaxed early, with the team not missing many serves in the first game. She added the team later missed crucial serves at inopportune times.
Spearfish setter/defensive specialist Kali Reiners said the Spartans put the ball down and passed well in the first game. “We went on runs and stayed confident in each other,” she added.
Rapid City Stevens attempted more tips at the net in the final three games. Richards said the Raiders did not get many tips, but left-handed setter Carsyn Mettler swung well at the ball.
“We made huge adjustments in the game that I haven’t asked them to do,” Richards said. “There was great improvement on our side; we just couldn’t get out of those three, four streak runs.”
In describing the final three games, Reiners said of the Stevens players, “I think they saw that we had some trouble communicating on the tips, and getting the deep balls versus getting the short balls.” She added the Spartans’ front row and back row did not connect in the final two games.
“This is a building year, and we really have pushed ourselves,” said Reiners, a ninth-grader. She added the players need to keep pushing and trusting one another.
Reiners is in her second season as a varsity player. She said teamwork and building trust are the biggest differences between this season and the 2021 campaign.
“I need to get the tipped balls. I need to set up my hitters well and making sure I’m bettering the ball for their success so they can put the ball down,” Reiners said in describing her role on the team.
Reiners said she has gained a lot of confidence this season, adding the fundamentals come with that. She added her knowledge of the hitters, and the choices she has, have shown the most improvement from one season to the next.
When it comes to playing on the varsity, Reiners has enjoyed her teammates the most.
“They are so kind, and they push you to be better,” Reiners said. “At practice, we just push each other: JV, varsity. We just go at it, and this really trains us to be the best we can be on the game court.”
Spearfish struggled in serve receive Tuesday, according to Richards. She said players had quite a few hitting errors, but she is OK with big swings (swinging on two instead of three).
Maria Bouman, Tayler Duncan, and Reiners earned Richards’ praise for their efforts.
Spearfish’s statistical leaders follow.
Attacking kills: Jozie Dana 7, Adelyn Bouman 7, Maria Bouman 6, Alivia Heairet 6.
Set assists: Tayler Duncan 18, Kali Reiners 12.
Serving aces: A. Bouman 1, Heairet 1, Reiners 1.
Digs: Heairet 23, Callie Wince 21, Dana 19.
Total blocks: A. Bouman 4 (2 solo and 2 assist), Brylee Grubb 3 (1 solo and 2 assist), Avery Kirk 1 (1 solo), M. Bouman 1 (1 solo).
The Spartans take an 11-20 record into their regular-season finale Thursday against Douglas.
“We have to be consistent in our serves and go back to our fundamentals in serve receive,” Richards said. She added the back row defense must communicate with the hitters on what is open.
Richards has reminded the Spartans they won four matches in 2021: almost one-third this year’s total. She said the players’ skills have made huge gains, but it is a matter of getting everything to click at the same time.
“I think they’re expecting to go for our weak spots,” Reiners said of what she expects from the Douglas Patriots. “We need to trust each other, trust ourselves, and really put in 100% the whole game.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.