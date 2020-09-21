SPEARFISH — Spearfish’s varsity volleyball squad dropped a three-games-to-one decision to Mitchell, Saturday afternoon, at the Spearfish High School gym.
The homestanding Spartans won the first game 25-21. Mitchell recorded 25-18, 25-12, and 25-17 victories in the next three games to secure the match victory.
“Our passing went down,” Spearfish head coach Christine Skoglund said. “In the third set, they (Mitchell) started to bend us, and we couldn’t read it well.”
Karstin DuPont’s attacking kill gave the Spartans side out and an 8-6 lead in the first game. Teammate Maddi Doren added an attacking kill to keep Spearfish ahead 13-11.
Mitchell forged an 18-18 tie. A Stella Marcus attacking kill gave Spearfish side out and a 19-18 edge.
Doren added an attacking kill as the Spartans edged ahead 22-21. Marcus served consecutive aces to seal the 25-21 win.
Skoglund agreed the first game was one of Spearfish’s best against a class AA opponent this season.
“They played defense well,” Skoglund said in citing the biggest key of that first game. “Our defense fuels our offense.”
A 6-0 run in the second game propelled Mitchell to a 7-2 lead. Dylan Reman’s attacking kill gave Spearfish side out and cut the Spartans’ deficit to 10-7.
The Kernels built a 20-15 lead en route to the 25-18 triumph.
Mitchell led 6-5 in the third game. Taylor Giblin served four aces as part of a run that extended the Kernels’ advantage to 14-5.
Marcus’ attacking kill gave Spearfish side out and kept the Spartans within 20-10, but they got no closer and fell 25-12.
“I just asked where my players were from set one,” Skoglund said of the huddle conversation after that game. “I said we need to go back to set one; we need to remember how we played.”
Erin Rotert served an ace in the fourth game to keep Spearfish within 9-8. Mitchell extended its lead to 21-15 before Marcus’ attacking kill cut the margin to 21-16.
Mitchell kept the upper hand the rest of the way and prevailed 25-17 to clinch the match.
Skoglund said Spearfish’s passing and defense improved in games one and four, along with intensity.
Spearfish’s statistical leaders follow.
Serving aces, 6 total: Karstin DuPont 2, Stella Marcus 2.
Attacking kills, 35 total: Marcus 11, Halle Rogers 10.
Blocks, 5 total: Rogers 2, DuPont 2.
Set assists, 28 total: Lily McCarty 24.
Digs, 60 total: Grace Karp 20.
