SPEARFISH — Spearfish dropped a three-games-to-one decision to Hot Springs, Tuesday night, at the Spearfish High School gym.
The home standing Spartans won the first game 25-21. Hot Springs captured the next three games 27-25, 25-14, and 25-17 to secure the match victory on Spearfish’s Senior Night.
“Second, third, and fourth, our hitting just went downhill. We didn’t have as many (attacking) kills, couldn’t find the correct spots,” Spartans’ head coach Christine Skoglund said.
Stella Marcus’ attacking kill gave Spearfish side out and kept the Spartans within 15-12 in the first game. Teammate Brylee Grubb recorded an attacking kill to make the score 15-13.
Spearfish forged a 16-16 tie when Kali Reiners served an ace. She added a second ace as the Spartans edged ahead 18-16.
An attacking kill by Samantha Allred enabled Spearfish to stay ahead 21-19. Grubb served an ace to make the score Spearfish 24, Hot Springs 20 en route to the 25-21 win.
“We had a higher hitting percentage, higher (attacking) kill percentage,” Skoglund said in describing that first game. She added the Spartans also played really good defense and good serving.
The Spartans opened a 10-7 lead in the second game. Hot Springs used a nine-point run, highlighted by two Kambree Maciejewski serving aces, to open a 16-10 lead.
KyleeJo Symonds’ attacking kill gave Spearfish side out and brought the Spartans to within 17-12. Hot Springs led by as many as seven points, at 22-15.
Marcus recorded an attacking kill as Spearfish sliced the margin to 22-21. The teams were tied at 23, 24, and 25 before Hot Springs scored the next two points for the 27-25 triumph.
A Vaida Pettersen attacking kill kept Spearfish within 11-10 in the third game. Hot Springs used scoring runs of three and six points for a 20-13 cushion and went on to the 25-14 win.
Spearfish claimed a 12-11 lead in the fourth game when Marcus recorded an attacking kill. Hot Springs used a five-point run for a 16-12 edge.
Kylene Baker served consecutive aces to open a 20-14 advantage for Hot Springs. Allred’s attacking kill kept the Spartans within 22-16, but Hot Springs scored three of the next four points for the 25-17 win.
“We just didn’t have the energy to win those last three sets,” Skoglund said after seeing the Spartans’ record fall to 4-18 on the season.
Skoglund added the Spartans did not earn themselves enough points with the things they were supposed to do, the things they do in practice sessions.
Statistical leaders for Spearfish follow.
Serving aces: Kali Reiners 4, Brylee Grubb 2.
Attacking kills: Stella Marcus 8, Vaida Pettersen 6, Grubb 6.
Set assists: Tayler Duncan 14, Reiners 13.
Digs: Callie Wince 33, Marcus 21, Antonia Hill 14.
Total blocks: KyleeJo Symonds 2, Samantha Allred 2, Pettersen 2.
Spearfish will host Belle Fourche on Friday in a match that was rescheduled from last week.
