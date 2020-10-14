BELLE FOURCHE — Spearfish’s volleyball team earned a three-games-to-zero victory over Belle Fourche Tuesday night at Edwin Petranek Armory in Belle Fourche. Scores were 25-5, 25-18, and 25-20.
Spartans’ head coach Christine Skoglund agreed the first game set the stage for the entire match.
“We stayed very disciplined that first match,” Skoglund said. “Our serves were where we needed them; we got our hits in the right locations, and we did a good job blocking.”
Spearfish gained side out and took a 4-2 lead in that first game. Dylan Reman served an ace as the Spartans went ahead 8-2, and a Stella Marcus attacking kill made the score 9-2.
The Spartans’ advantage grew to 12-2 on Halle Rogers’ attacking kill. Marcus tipped the ball over the net to make the score 15-3.
Sydney Gusso served an ace to push Spearfish’s lead to 19-4. Marcus collected two attacking kills and a block to make the score Spearfish 22, Belle Fourche 4 en route to the 25-5 win.
Belle Fourche claimed a 3-1 lead in the second game on Amity Middleton’s serving ace. Middleton turned in an attacking kill, and Hayley Wilbur contributed a block as the Broncs moved ahead 11-9.
Spearfish gained side out but trailed 13-10. Karstin DuPont served an ace as the Spartans went ahead 16-13; Reman’s attacking kill made the score 18-13.
Wilbur’s attacking kill kept Belle Fourche within 18-15. The Broncs got no closer, as Spearfish went on to the 25-18 victory.
Rogers served an ace to put Spearfish ahead 9-4 in the third game. Middleton contributed an attacking kill as the Broncs closed the margin to 13-9.
The Spartans moved ahead 19-13 when Marcus recorded an attacking kill. Spearfish went on to the 25-20 win and match victory.
Skoglund agreed the natural tendency is to let down after a game like the first one. She was asked about getting the players to adopt the desired mindset.
“We talk about that every single match,” Skoglund said. “Especially winning that first match, we have got to stay disciplined is what we call it, and we have to play at our level.”
Belle Fourche head coach Loree Schlichtemeier said the Broncs were really excited at the start because they had not played at home for quite a while.
As for the first game, Schlichtemeier said, Spearfish served well while Belle Fourche struggled with some passing and was out of its system.
Schlichtemeier said the players need to take a deep breath and get the energy more focused. She added that focus improved in the final two games.
“They came back and got some serves on the court and sent more aggressive balls over to their side,” Schlichtemeier said of the final two games.
Statistical leaders follow.
Serving — Spearfish: Halle Rogers 3, Sydney Gusso 3, Grace Karp 2, Karstin DuPont 2. Belle Fourche: Amity Middleton 9 for 10 with 1 ace, McKenzie Lyons 7-7 with 1 ace.
Attacking kills — Spearfish: Stella Marcus 10, Dylan Reman 5, DuPont 4. Belle Fourche: Middleton 7, Hayley Wilbur 5.
Blocks — Spearfish: DuPont 3, Marcus 2, Rogers 2. Belle Fourche: Wilbur 2 solo.
Set assists — Spearfish: Karp 16, Gusso 3, Maddi Doren 2, Marcus 2. Belle Fourche: Lyons 14.
Digs — Spearfish: Reman 13, Gusso 9, Callie Wince 8. Belle Fourche: Katie Mailloux 7, Allison Labrier 6, Middleton 6.
Belle Fourche will take a 5-10 record into a Thursday, Oct. 15 match at Bennett County. Spearfish (6-8) is scheduled to visit Pierre on Saturday, Oct. 17.
