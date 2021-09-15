LEAD — Spearfish defeated Lead-Deadwood three games to one in a varsity volleyball match played Tuesday night at the Lead-Deadwood High School gym, in Lead.
The home standing Golddiggers won the first game 25-20. Spearfish captured the next three games 25-17, 25-16, and 25-16 to secure the match victory.
“I was very proud of my team, because we came back second set, third set, fourth set,” said Spearfish head coach Christine Skoglund, whose squad snapped an eight-match skid. She added the hitting improved while serving and back-row passing stayed consistent.
Skoglund said Spearfish took Lead-Deadwood for granted in the first game. She added the Spartans had too many hitting errors, with Lead-Deadwood playing really well and Spearfish not doing so.
“I’m very proud of my team, and that’s something we’ve been focusing on, is progression,” Skoglund said of an early stretch that has included five matches against other Class AA opponents.
Lead-Deadwood head coach Kim Hansen said everything starts with teamwork and energy. She added everyone will communicate and be more positive if everyone buys into that concept.
“We had waves of that in sets two, three and four. We literally just plowed through it and had it the whole time in set one,” Hansen said.
The Golddiggers executed well but had a few tweaks in the match such as changing things on offense or being more aggressive, according to Hansen.
“That was the most exciting match I’ve seen these girls play,” Hansen said. “We forced a lot of errors on Spearfish on that first set.”
Hansen added the Spartans got their unforced errors under control in the last three games.
Statistical leaders follow.
Attacking kills — Spearfish: Alivia Heairet 10, Stella Marcus 8, Addi Reiners 7, Brylee Grubb 7. Lead-Deadwood: Rachel Janssen 4, Jayna Prince 4, Allison Mollman 2, Erica Hansen 2.
Set assists — Spearfish: Tayler Duncan 13, Kali Reiners 10, KyleeJo Symonds 7, Ava Muth
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.