SPEARFISH — Spearfish’s varsity volleyball team defeated Douglas three games to one to end its regular season Tuesday night at the Spearfish High School gym.
The home standing Spartans won the first game 25-16 and the second game 25-12. Douglas won the third game 25-18 before Spearfish won the fourth game 25-19 to secure the match victory.
“We just had to be ready for battle,” said Spearfish head coach Christine Skoglund, whose team was missing two starters but improved to 8-15. “We needed to get a win tonight to possibly play in postseason, so they had their mindset in that direction.”
Karstin DuPont served an ace as Spearfish built a 7-3 lead in the first game. Stella Marcus’ serving ace kept the Spartans ahead three points, at 10-7.
Spearfish gained side out and stayed ahead 14-13. Marcus recorded two attacking kills to put the Spartans up 16-13.
The Spartans went ahead 18-14 when Maria Bouman turned in an attacking kill. Grace Karp’s serving ace put Spearfish ahead 24-16 en route to the 25-16 win.
Spearfish stormed out to a 9-1 lead in the second game as Dylan Reman recorded two attacking kills. Two attacking kills by DuPont enabled the Spartans to stay ahead 12-4.
Erin Rotert turned in an attacking kill as Spearfish gained side out and a 15-5 lead. Karp served an ace to push the Spartans ahead 21-8 on their way to the 25-12 triumph.
The visiting Patriots took a 4-1 lead in the third game, but a DuPont block gave Spearfish a 6-4 advantage. Bouman contributed an attacking kill to give the Spartans side out and a 12-10 lead.
Douglas used two Kylee Smith serving aces to highlight a seven-point run that put the Patriots ahead 19-14. The visitors went on to win 25-18.
Serving aces by Lily McCarty and Sydney Gusso helped Spearfish move ahead 5-2 in the fourth game. DuPont (attacking kill) and McCarty (serving ace) extended the Spartans’ advantage to 14-9.
Bouman recorded a block as Spearfish stayed ahead 19-12. The Spartans stayed ahead the rest of the way for the 25-19 game win and match victory.
“Some of my hitters that have been struggling the last two matches were on tonight more,” Skoglund said. “We just kind of all played together as a team tonight.”
Statistical leaders for Spearfish follow.
Serving aces (7 total): Grace Karp 2, Lily McCarty 2, Karstin DuPont 1, Stella Marcus 1, Sydney Gusso 1.
Attacking kills (37 total): Marcus 13, DuPont 9, Maria Bouman 5, Dylan Reman 4, Erin Rotert 4.
Blocks (15 total): DuPont 6, Erin Rotert 5, Marcus 2.
Digs (96 total): Karp 26, Marcus 21.
Set assists (32 total): McCarty 23, Rotert 6.
Spearfish will learn its official postseason fate after Thursday, according to Skoglund. The Spartans are number 16 in class AA, with the top 16 teams advancing to the SoDak 16.
“Right now, we just have to work on hitting around the blocks,” Skoglund said. “When we go East River, we need a bigger block on our side, and we have to be hitting around that block.”
