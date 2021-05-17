Spearfish United excels on soccer field in 2021

SPEARFISH — The under-10 Spearfish United boys’ soccer team ended its season undefeated in the Dakota Premier League. Spearfish also earned top honors at the 2021 Big Horn Cup and 2021 Stockman Bank City Classic. Team members include, back row from left: coach Anthony Bradley, coach Nick Cockrell, coach Kelley Dardis; front row from left: Trey McGillvrey, Keegan Gruenwald, Jack Bradley, Tadum Cockrell, Asher Horst, Camden Dardis, Jacob Harmon, Canon Dana, and Huxley Darling. Bryson Schroeder is not pictured.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.