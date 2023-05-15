By Jason Gross
Black Hills Pioneer
SPEARFISH — Spearfish’s varsity boys’ tennis team defeated Rapid City Central 7-2 Thursday afternoon to end its regular season.
This dual was originally scheduled for the courts by Spearfish High School. Rainy weather forced the matches inside to the Donald E. Young Center fieldhouse.
“We got off to a little bit of a slow start but bounced back in a big way,” Spartans’ head coach Thomas Fitch said. He added playing inside differs considerably from outdoors, including lights instead of the sky.
Spearfish won four singles and all three doubles matches on the day.
Nick Wise (Flight 2), Dennis Crandall (Flight 3), Austin O’Bryan (Flight 4), and Leo Isburg (Flight 5) won their respective singles matches for the Spartans. Rudy Isburg and Wise (Flight 1), Crandall and O’Bryan (Flight 2), and Stein Botterweg and Leo Isburg (Flight 3) did likewise in doubles play.
“They stopped making unforced errors,” Fitch said in explaining the later doubles success of Rudy Isburg and Wise, who dropped the first set before winning the next two. He added they started to hit smart, consistent shots.
Fitch said Spearfish places heavy emphasis on doubles play because that sets the tone for the entire match.
He added it is gratifying to see players learn the techniques and tactics while competing hard.
Match-by-match results follow.
Singles
Flight 1: Anson Griffin (RC Central) def. Rudy Isburg (Spearfish) 6-0, 3-6, 13-11.
Flight 2: Nick Wise (Spearfish) def. Hugh Knickrehm (RC Central) 6-0, 6-3.
Flight 3: Dennis Crandall (Spearfish) won by forfeit.
Flight 4: Austin O’Bryan (Spearfish) def. Noah McGrath (RC Central) 6-3, 6-2.
Flight 5: Leo Isburg (Spearfish) def. Taiven Doherty (RC Central) 6-3, 6-0.
Flight 6: Peyton Taylor (RC Central) def. Stein Botterweg (Spearfish) 6-2, 6-2.
Doubles
Flight 1: Rudy Isburg-Nick Wise (Spearfish) def. Anson Griffin-Hugh Knickrehm (RC Central) 2-6, 6-4, 10-1.
Flight 2: Dennis Crandall-Austin O’Bryan (Spearfish) won by forfeit.
Flight 3: Stein Butterweed-Leo Isburg (Spearfish) def. Taiven Doherty-Peyton Taylor (RC Central) 6-1, 6-3.
Spearfish now sets its sights on the state A tournament set for Monday and Tuesday, May 15-16, in Sioux Falls.
Fitch reiterated that outcomes like Thursday’s build belief in players.
