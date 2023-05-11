Spearfish tennis team wins regular-season finale

Spearfish’s Nick Wise returns a shot during the Flight 1 doubles match played Thursday afternoon. Pioneer photo by Jason Gross

SPEARFISH — Spearfish’s varsity boys’ tennis team defeated Rapid City Central 7-2 Thursday afternoon to end its regular season.

This dual was originally scheduled for the courts by Spearfish High School. Rainy weather forced the matches inside to the Donald E. Young Center fieldhouse.

