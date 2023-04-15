By Jason Gross
Black Hills Pioneer
SPEARFISH — The Spearfish High School varsity boys’ tennis team dropped a 9-0 decision to Rapid City Christian, Thursday afternoon, at the Spearfish High School tennis courts.
Rapid City Christian won all six singles and three doubles matches.
“Rapid City Christian is one of the best A teams in the state, so we knew it was going to be a tough match,” Spearfish head coach Thomas Fitch said. “We competed, and I was really proud of the effort.”
Match-by-match results follow.
Varsity singles
Flight 1: Noah Loreni (RC Christian) def. Rudy Isburg (Spearfish) 6-0, 6-0.
Flight 2: Andrew Dobbs (RC Christian) def. Nick Wise (Spearfish) 6-0, 6-0.
Flight 3: Joe Schneller (RC Christian) def. Dennis Crandall (Spearfish) 6-1, 6-0.
Flight 4: Jack Hancock (RC Christian) def. Austin O’Bryan (Spearfish) 6-0, 6-1.
Flight 5: Noah Geyer (RC Christian) def. Leo Isburg (Spearfish) 6-0, 6-0.
Flight 6: Henry Beckloff (RC Christian) def. Stein Botterweg (Spearfish) 6-0, 6-3.
Varsity doubles
Flight 1: Noah Loreni-Andrew Dobbs (RC Christian) def. Rudy Isburg-Nick Wise (Spearfish) 6-0, 6-1.
Flight 2: Joe Schneller-Jack Hancock (RC Christian) def. Dennis Crandall-Austin O’Bryan (Spearfish) 6-0, 6-2.
Flight 3: Noah Geyer-Henry Beckloff (RC Christian) def. Leo Isburg-Stein Botterweg (Spearfish) 6-0, 6-1.
Rapid City Christian claimed a 7-2 win over Spearfish in junior varsity play. The visiting Comets won five singles and two doubles matches.
Brooks Meyer of Spearfish won his singles match over Rapid City Christians Charles Beatty 8-5. Meyer and Binder combined for a doubles victory by outlasting Beatty and James Binder 9-8 following a 10-8 tiebreaker.
Junior varsity singles
Cain Schaefers (RC Christian) def. Ryan Cota (Spearfish) 8-0.
Ethan Palmer (RC Christian) def. Henry Burnitt (Spearfish) 8-4.
Hudson Selfridge (RC Christian) def. Micah Byrd (Spearfish) 8-0.
Gavin Weber (RC Christian) def. Max Stahn (Spearfish) 8-5.
Brooks Meyer (Spearfish) def. Charles Beatty (RC Christian) 8-5.
Ethan Fischer (RC Christian) def. James Binder (Spearfish) 8-1.
Junior varsity doubles
Cain Schaefers-Ethan Palmer (RC Christian) def. Ryan Cota-Henry Burnitt (Spearfish) 8-3.
Hudson Selfridge-Gavin Weber (RC Christian) def. Micah Byrd-Max Stahn (Spearfish) 8-0.
Brooks Meyer-James Binder (Spearfish) def. Charles Beatty-James Binder (Spearfish) 9-8 (10-8 tiebreaker).
