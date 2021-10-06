Spearfish tennis team ends season at state

SIOUX FALLS — Spearfish’s varsity girls’ tennis season ended Tuesday at the state A tournament, held in Sioux Falls.
The Spartans collected 69.5 points and finished 13th in the team standings.
Katie Mondloch and Rebeccah Anglin paired for sixth-place honors in Flight 1 doubles. They finished 10th in their respective singles classes, with Mondloch in Flight 1 and Anglin in Flight 2.
“I think they played well,” Spearfish head coach Susie Mondloch said. “They did well in their first doubles matches.”
Coach Mondloch said the Spearfish team members did well in executing on-court strategy.
“They definitely worked together as a team,” coach Mondloch explained. “They were aggressive, talked to one another, and had each other’s backs.”
Mondloch and Anglin defeated the Vermillion pair of Emma Jury and Annika Barnett 10-3 in Flight 1 doubles. The Spearfish duo fell 10-3 to Aberdeen Roncalli’s Hallie Haskell and Maria Barnett in the fifth-place match and finished 2-2 for the tournament.
Anglin dropped a 10-8 decision to Huron’s Elizabeth Heinen in the ninth-place match of Flight 2 singles. The Spartan finished 1-2 for the weekend.
Mondloch fell 10-5 to Aberdeen Roncalli’s Hallie Haskell in the ninth-place match of Flight 1 singles. The Spearfish player forged a 1-2 state record.
Spearfish’s Lindsey Huck and Ava Iszler fell 10-4 to Milbank’s Marion Mischel and Hope Karels in Flight 2 doubles. The Spartan pair finished 1-2 for the tournament.
Mitchell collected 499.5 points to take home the team title. Rapid City Christian finished second with 408 points.
Champions of each flight follow.
Flight 1 singles: Ella Hancock (Rapid City Christian).
Flight 2 singles: Nora Krajewski (Yankton).
Flight 3 singles: Sabrina Krajewski (Yankton).
Flight 4 singles: Julia Platt (Mitchell).
Flight 5 singles: Sydney Reynolds (Mitchell).
Flight 6 singles: Megan Mastel (Mitchell).
Flight 1 doubles: Ella Hancock and Hannah Beckloff (Rapid City Christian).
Flight 2 doubles: Amber Moller and Sydney Reynolds (Mitchell).
Flight 3 doubles: Megan Mastel and Delaney Degen (Mitchell).
