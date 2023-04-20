By Jason Gross
Black Hills Pioneer
SPEARFISH — The Spearfish varsity boys’ tennis team dropped a 9-0 decision to Rapid City Stevens, Tuesday afternoon, at the Spearfish High School courts.
Rapid City Stevens won all six singles and three doubles matches.
“I’m very pleased with the progress they’ve made,” Spearfish head coach Thomas Fitch said in describing the performances of his players. He added the Spartans are adopting an aggressive approach in their play.
Fitch said Spearfish is not a polished team when it comes to ground strokes.
He added the Spartans go after every ball.
“They’re thinking their way through the matches and implementing what we’re practicing,” Fitch said in outlining the biggest improvement the Spartans have made this season.
Match-by-match results follow.
Varsity singles
Flight 1: Nolan Rehorst (RC Stevens) defeated Rudy Isburg (Spearfish) 10-2.
Flight 2: Braden Nelson (RC Stevens) defeated Nicholas Wise (Spearfish) 10-1.
Flight 3: Dayler Segrist (RC Stevens) defeated Dennis Crandall (Spearfish) 10-1. Flight 4: Max Phares (RC Stevens) defeated Austin O’Bryan (Spearfish) 10-2.
Flight 5: Josh Mueller (RC Stevens) defeated Leo Isburg (Spearfish) 10-0.
Flight 6: Isaac Wright (RC Stevens) defeated Stein Botterweg (Spearfish) 10-0.
Varsity doubles
Flight 1: Nolan Rehorst-Braden Nelson (RC Stevens) defeated Rudy Isburg-Nicholas Wise (Spearfish) 10-1.
Flight 2: Dayler Segrist-Max Phares (RC Stevens) defeated Dennis Crandall-Austin O’Bryan (Spearfish) 10-0.
Flight 3: Isaac Wright-Landin Roozenboom (RC Stevens) defeated Stein Botterweg-Leo Isburg (Spearfish) 10-4.
Junior varsity singles
Landin Roozenboom (RC Stevens) defeated Ryan Cota (Spearfish) 8-7.
Vinny Robbennolt (RC Stevens) defeated Henry Burnitt (Spearfish) 8-3.
Zane Hutton (RC Stevens) defeated Ty Hunt (Spearfish) 8-0.
Nathaniel Flynn (RC Stevens) defeated Esten Biegert (Spearfish) 8-1.
Leo Schmid (RC Stevens) defeated River Brost (Spearfish) 8-4.
Parker Cotts (RC Stevens) defeated Micah Byrd (Spearfish) 8-1.
Junior varsity doubles
Josh Mueller-Vinny Robbennolt (RC Stevens) defeated Ryan Cota-Henry Burnitt (Spearfish) 10-2.
Zane Hutton-Nathaniel Flynn (RC Stevens) defeated Ty Hunt-Esten Biegert (Spearfish) 10-1.
Leo Schmid-Parker Cotts (RC Stevens) defeated River Brost-Micah Byrd (Spearfish) 10-4.
Spearfish’s varsity will take a 0-4 record into an April 24 dual at Rapid City Stevens.
Fitch said he is looking for continued progression and not allowing the opponents to dictate every shot.
